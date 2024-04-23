LIVE RESULTS: Pennsylvania, You're Up!

Chris Queen | 7:30 PM on April 23, 2024
After a couple of weeks off, we're back to primaries! Did you miss them? I sure did.

[Editor's note: Chris was observed crossing his fingers and gritting his teeth as he typed that last sentence.]

This week, only one state is voting. Pennsylvania voters have the chance to have their say on how badly they want Donald Trump to represent the GOP and Joe Biden to represent the Democrats. 

Sure, there might be some "uncommitted" Democrat votes and protest votes for other candidates (Ryan Binkley voters, let me hear you shout! Hello? Anybody there?), but since we're locked in with both nominees, how much of a difference does yet another presidential primary make? Nevertheless, Keystone State voters have the right to make their voices heard.

In addition to the presidential contests, Pennsylvanians have a slew of statewide races to vote for, including House and Senate primaries. One and done, baby — that's how it should be. None of this "vote for the president in March and come back in May for everything else nonsense" like we have here in Georgia. Cheers, Pennsylvania, you did it right.

One of the fascinating state races in Pennsylvania is the attorney general's race. WHYY (best call letters ever) reports that it's a seven-person race, even though the contest breaks down into five Democrats and two Republicans. There's another candidate in the mix from something called the Forward Party, but he might not make the November ballot.

Polls close in the Keystone State at 8 p.m. Eastern, and our partners at Decision Desk HQ have once again provided us with the most up-to-date and accurate results. You can drill down to Congressional District and county levels as well.

And don't forget that you can always count on us here at PJ Media for news and analysis, not just after the Pennsylvania primary but throughout the 2024 election season.

