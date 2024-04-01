Biden Turns the Transgender High Holy Day Into a 'Look at Me' Moment

By now, we’re all aware that the White House managed to commit the most sacrilegious act imaginable — or at least made the biggest possible slap in the faces of Christians — by emphasizing “Transgender Day of Visibility” over Easter. While the holiday honoring our secular state religion of transgenderism is fixed on March 31, it could have and rightly should have taken a backseat to the moveable feast that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus.

Advertisement

Instead, Joe Biden, his handlers, and the rest of his administration chose to double down on honoring a tiny minority of transgender Americans over the millions of Christians who celebrate Easter Sunday. The White House statement on Easter was only 94 words, while the proclamation of “Transgender Day of Visibility” clocked in at a whopping 635 words. On the president’s X/Twitter account, the “Transgender Day of Visibility” tweet was twice as long (45 words) as the Easter tweet (20 words).

The proclamation (which we're supposed to believe is Biden's words) makes ridiculous statements like, “Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation.” It also falsely claims that states enacting laws preventing children from undergoing life-altering hormone treatments and surgeries “target and terrify transgender kids and their families.” To hear the White House tell it, keeping kids safe from making decisions they’re likely to regret denies people “the freedom to be yourself, the freedom to make your own health care decisions, and even the right to raise your own child.” (And I thought this administration only cared about killing children.)

Related: Fake Catholic Joe Biden Tried to Cancel Easter, but Jesus Won

But I wouldn’t blame you if you concluded from the proclamation that the only thing Biden wanted to be visible was his administration. The proclamation reads like a campaign speech and a blatant attempt to pander to the Rainbow Mafia.

Advertisement

I am proud that my Administration has stood for justice from the start, working to ensure that the LGBTQI+ community can live openly, in safety, with dignity and respect. I am proud to have appointed transgender leaders to my Administration and to have ended the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in our military. I am proud to have signed historic Executive Orders that strengthen civil rights protections in housing, employment, health care, education, the justice system, and more. I am proud to have signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that every American can marry the person they love.

Forget Pride Month; Biden is bursting with pride here about his accomplishments for the LGBTQ (and sometimes Y) crowd, a small minority of Americans. His shoulder is probably aching from patting himself on the back so fervently.

But he wasn’t done. He included an even longer paragraph about how he’s fighting “to stop the bullying and harassment of transgender children and their families” — something I doubt is actually happening.

The Department of Justice has taken action to push back against extreme and un-American State laws targeting transgender youth and their families and the Department of Justice is partnering with law enforcement and community groups to combat hate and violence. My Administration is also providing dedicated emergency mental health support through our nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline — any LGBTQI+ young person in need can call “988” and press “3” to speak with a counselor trained to support them. We are making public services more accessible for transgender Americans, including with more inclusive passports and easier access to Social Security benefits. There is much more to do. I continue to call on the Congress to pass the Equality Act, to codify civil rights protections for all LGBTQI+ Americans.

Advertisement

The proclamation concludes with “a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.” If only other Americans had this level of support from the White House.

Don't forget that this is the president who has regularly otherized and insulted Republicans and conservative Christians who aren't down with his priorities. This is the administration that has weaponized the bureaucracy against pro-lifers and conservative Catholics as well as made repeated attempts to quell free speech. But it's the transgender crowd that Biden wants to assure that he is protecting.

Biden will stop at nothing to pander his way into a second term in the White House, and it's up to patriotic Americans like you and truth-telling outlets like us here at PJ Media to stop him. And you can help us in our efforts to deny this administration four more years to ruin the country by becoming a PJ Media VIP member.

These days, so many media outlets rely on big-name corporate donors, but we’re independent, which means we’re beholden to no one. And that means that your support means the world to us.

PJ Media VIPs get deeper dives into important issues as well as podcasts and an ad-free experience. VIPs also have a heck of a lot of fun.

VIP Gold gives you even more of the good stuff like access to all of the Townhall family of sites, including Hot Air, Twitchy, Townhall, Bearing Arms, and RedState, along with live chats.

Advertisement

A PJ Media VIP membership is a tremendous value on its own, but you can use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off! What are you waiting for? Sign up today!