Sunday Thoughts: The Joy of Singing Together in Worship

Christian community is vital in the life of the believer, which is something I’ve written about before. So many times, we think about koinonia (the biblical Greek word for community) in terms of gathering together for Bible study or to hear preaching.

Those are utterly crucial, but do you know what else is important? Singing together.

Worship isn't just an "opening act" for the sermon; it's a key part of the service. As worship pastor Michael Boggs puts it:





I know, I know — most men and a lot of women don’t like to sing. As someone who loves music and has sung his whole life, I can’t say that I identify with those who don’t like to sing.

I had a conversation with my friend and boss Paula Bolyard — PJ Media’s fearless leader — about singing in worship earlier this week. I’m leading worship at church the Sunday that this column goes live, and we both mentioned the joy we get from singing to God.

A few years ago, we did a sermon series at church about worship. Of course, worship is a lot more than singing, but we devoted one week of the series specifically to worshiping through song.

That Sunday, I took part in a round table discussion with other members of our worship team. My “area of expertise” was how we build up others when we sing.

When people sing together, there’s a chemical reaction that makes singing into a bonding encounter. Think about situations like singing “Happy Birthday” to someone, joining in the fight song at a sporting event, or singing along at a concert. Experiences like that produce oxytocin, a hormone that increases trust in the people around you. Isn’t it amazing how God uses science to connect people when they sing?

Singing in worship draws on a range of emotions for all of us: awe, conviction, reverence, joy, excitement, and more. As a congregation, we experience these emotions together. And if the songs you’re singing are theologically accurate — and I pray that they are — everyone in the congregation is affirming the same truths at the same time.

Singing together is a way of holding each other accountable. The Apostle Paul told the Ephesian church:

Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil. Therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is. And do not get drunk with wine, for that is debauchery, but be filled with the Spirit, addressing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody to the Lord with your heart, giving thanks always and for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, submitting to one another out of reverence for Christ. Ephesians 5:15-21 (ESV)

When we sing together, we sing testimonies of faith and phrases from God’s Word that encourage holiness! So singing together as believers shows that we’re all in this together, allows us to experience a similar range of emotions, and gives us opportunities to encourage each other to refrain from sin.

But do you realize that when we sing together, we help unbelievers as well? Obviously, God’s people are called to be a light to the world. Psalm 105 is one of those encouragements. The psalmist urges us: “Oh give thanks to the Lord; call upon his name; make known his deeds among the peoples! Sing to him, sing praises to him; tell of all his wondrous works” (Psalm 105:1-2, ESV)!

When people who don’t yet believe in Jesus hear us sing in unity, it is an incredible example of God’s power. Think of the impact on someone who doesn’t know Christ who hears those hundreds of testimonies, those hundreds of confessions of faith as we sing together.

Tim Keller said it better than I ever could when he said, “Good corporate worship will naturally be evangelistic.”

So sing out in church! It benefits you, but what's even better is that it benefits those around you in so many ways.