MLB's Uniform Issues Are Catching Nike With Its Pants Down

Nike is entering its fifth year as the uniform provider for Major League Baseball. It’s tempting to think that Nike knows what it’s doing, but this year’s uniform issues aren’t looking good for the athletic wear giant.

Now that spring training has kicked off, players are expressing their displeasure with this year’s uniform options. The controversy started with Nike’s new Vapor Premier jerseys. MLB and Nike trumpeted the new jerseys, which they manufacture and sell in a partnership with Fanatics, in a press release last week.

“Developed over multiple years, the Nike Vapor Premier jersey was engineered to improve mobility, moisture management, and fit while keeping sustainability in mind — bringing inspiration and innovation to athletes,” the press release reads in part. “Its breathable, lightweight, high-performance fabric was made from at least 90% recycled polyester yarns.”

The release highlights an increased stretch and faster drying. Nike also claims that it scanned the bodies of hundreds of players to determine the ideal fit. The release includes some quotes from players that sound like the PR folks putting words in the players’ mouths.

“The Nike Vapor Premier jersey is soft, light, and comfortable,” said the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado. “It’s almost like wearing my favorite shirt out on the field — and so easy to move around in.”

“These new uniforms fit better and feel lighter,” said Ronald Acuña, Jr. of the Braves. “I play fast and want to wear something that won’t pull when I’m running. Feeling free in the jersey is the best feeling in the world.”

I’ll leave it to you to decide whether the players actually said those things. Some of the players who are wearing these jerseys aren’t crazy about them.

“Nike claims the new jersey is softer, lighter, and stretchier than the previous model,” reports The Athletic. “Many players say it’s worse. In clubhouses around the league on Wednesday, they criticized the jerseys’ poor fit, cheap look, inconsistent quality, and small lettering.”

“It looks like a replica,” the Angels’ Taylor Ward told The Athletic. “It feels kind of like papery. It could be great when you’re out there sweating, it may be breathable. But I haven’t had that opportunity yet to try that out. But from the looks of it, it doesn’t look like a $450 jersey.”

Other players complained about the colors of the jerseys not quite matching the true team colors, while others, like Carlos Estévez of the Angels, said the lettering on the jerseys is comically minuscule.

“Look at the last names, bro,” Estévez told The Athletic. “I’m 6-foot-6. This is going to look tiny on me.”

“I saw someone on Twitter said this looks like a Walmart jersey,” a Cardinals player commented.

But the jersey problems may be minor compared to the issue with pants. Nike has created a pants shortage for MLB players.

“Among the numerous issues surrounding the rollout of Nike’s new MLB uniform this spring is a pants shortage,” reports The Athletic. “Some teams are reusing pants from previous seasons — made by Nike or Major League Baseball’s previous uniform supplier, Majestic — because they don’t have enough new Nike pants for all players and uniformed personnel. The Reds have told players to plan to wear their old pants for the rest of spring training.”

Majestic hasn’t supplied pants to MLB since 2019, so players are having to wear pants that are half a decade old. And the pants that Nike has provided aren’t winning rave reviews for quality.

“Each conversation with the guys is yielding more information,” MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said. “A lot of the rhetoric (Wednesday) was confirmation that it appears the pants are see-through.”

Some posts on X provide evidence that the pants are — let’s just call them sheer.

The Athletic also reports that players had the option to request tailoring in the past. However, Nike is refusing such customization this year.

“Instead, players are sorted by four body types, based on body-scanning of 300-plus players Nike and Fanatics conducted last spring, and given three options — a slimmer, regular and baggier fit — with five different pant openings,” explains the report. “Nike will adjust sleeve and pant length but not tailor specific areas.”

Some players are worried that the proper pants won’t be available once Opening Day rolls around, with one player calling the situation a “s**t show.” Other players aren’t all that worried about the situation.

“Pants are pants,” Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove told The Athletic. “We’re going to wear them. If they don’t fit right, you’ll deal with it. It’s not the most important thing… Honestly, our job is to go out there and play baseball.”

Reds catcher Luke Maile is one player who thinks that the brouhaha over jerseys and pants isn’t a big deal. The Athletic quotes him in both reports.

“You notice [the uniforms] at first,” Maile said in one report, “but after a while, it’s just your toilet paper.”

“I think the biggest misconception right now is it’s not just players complaining and being prima donnas about what pants they’re wearing,” he said in the other report.

Maile could be right, but even if this uniform firestorm blows over, it’s obvious that Nike needs to get its act together if it wants to continue providing uniforms to MLB and marketing off that agreement. The players who wear see-through pants and tiny names on their backs don’t look their best in these uniforms, and this isn’t a good look for MLB and Nike, either.