Experts Warn Trump Admin of American Companies’ Climate Agenda at Woke COP31

Climate and energy experts are warning the Trump administration that American companies’ participation in a radical climate summit could indicate serious trouble with the ongoing implementation of a rational national energy/climate agenda.

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Countries like Saudi Arabia, India, and China (the world’s number one polluter) send delegates to every climate conference and manufacture “green” energy components while continuing to ignore environmental dangers. They use these conferences as a weapon against the West, to push us into destroying our industry and energy grid while they build up theirs. Donald Trump refused to send an official delegation this year to COP31, which is good, but not all powerful Americans have the same attitude.

Unfortunately, as I have reported elsewhere, many American companies have extensive operations in China, including Amazon, Google, Apple, Walmart, Nvidia, Meta, ExxonMobil, and Tesla. This makes them eager to pander to dictatorships at climate conferences while undermining America’s independence and energy strength. That’s exactly why a group of experts has signed a letter appealing to the Trump administration to use its influence on U.S. companies with government contracts that are helping push destructive climate policies.

Steve Milloy, a senior fellow at the Energy & Environment Legal Institute and former member of the Trump transition team, explained in a statement shared with PJ Media, “We applaud President Trump for pulling the US out of the UN climate hoax. But not all Americans have gotten the message. We are concerned that technology companies like Amazon, Apple and Google—companies that are government contractors with national security obligations—are nevertheless participating in COP31.”

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These companies happen to have agreements with the United States government and contracts related to national security, so Trump does have leverage. “The President should bar federal contractors with national security obligations from participating in a process that only works to the benefit of Communist China,” Milloy said.

The American Energy Institute, the Heartland Institute, Heartland Impact, Truth in Energy and Climate, and Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) all signed the letter that Milloy posted on X. The letter particularly called out Apple, Amazon, and Google for sending representatives to COP31.

Here is the letter we sent President Trump about taking action against tech companies with national security responsibilities that are selling out the US to Communist China at #COP31. 2/ https://t.co/b41uKjVBdt — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) November 9, 2026

The United Nations has been wrong in its climate predictions consistently for over half a century, and yet for some reason, Western nations and companies are still ruining their futures based on UN recommendations. By the way, it just so happens that COP31 is happening this week in Turkey, an Islamic dictatorship that shelters terrorists. But this dictatorship is supposedly going to lead the way on saving the planet. Among the major goals of COP31 is to cut carbon, which is the building block of life, and phase out reliable energy like gas and coal. This would be a disaster for America if our companies started insisting on returning to radical climate goals.

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