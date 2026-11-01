From Germany to Italy to France, Rioters Carry Palestinian Flags

Destructive and insurrectionist riots have occurred in Spain, Switzerland, France, Germany, and Italy, among others. No doubt they will spread to other Western nations that have many Muslim immigrants and socialist activists. It is no mistake that no matter which country the riot occurs in, the militants always are waving Palestinian flags.

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Here we go again Paris ! https://t.co/cKsuukHhzx — Wolfahontas 🇮🇱 (@Wolfahontas) October 24, 2026

What we are witnessing is a literal Communist-Islamist revolution launched to take over Europe. Make no mistake: America has millions of people who agree with European revolutionaries. From the Muslim fundamentalists whom the Biden administration brought in, to the pro-Hamas students brainwashed at universities, to the politicians who believe it is in their interest to destroy the American Republic and rebuild it as an oligarchy, we have our own existential crisis with the Red-Green Alliance.

BREAKING: Riots have now broken out in Hamburg. Far-left extremists carrying Palestinian flags are building barricades and setting fires. https://t.co/FsNp8m2Lu0 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 31, 2026

Indeed, this is why it is so tremendously important for Americans to get out and vote Republican on Election Day. Some people feel, and rightly, that the GOP did not live up to all its promises, and that costs are high no matter who is in charge. But the huge difference is that Republicans do not encourage the Muslim terrorists and Communist insurrectionists of the sort we have seen on college campuses and at urban riots here, and of the sort that are wrecking multiple European countries.

Why is the media working so hard to avoid showing any Palestinian flags in the riots in France? https://t.co/YlT8ZzrOAK — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 19, 2026

For Our VIPs: New Study Finds Modern SAT Is Practically for Illiterates. That Was the Commies’ Plan.

🚨🇨🇭 Unrest spreads to Zurich, Switzerland. Masked left-wing and Muslim immigrant protesters clash with riot police in District 4. Rioters have set up street barricades, torched vehicles, and thrown fireworks, prompting police to deploy water cannons and tear gas. https://t.co/DZErc6jyPt — C14 News | EN (@c14english) November 1, 2026

If you don’t want what you see in the videos and images in this article to happen right on your doorstep, you need to vote for the GOP and encourage your family and friends to do the same.

BREAKING: Riots in Turin, Italy. The rioters are clashing with riot police https://t.co/IYKA2H6MTk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 30, 2026

Whether leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron are refusing to be honest about the riots because they are afraid of all the Muslims living in their country or because they are still under the delusion that, no matter how much the Muslims and Communists destroy, they themselves will remain in power, I do not know.

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‘Protests’ have erupted across Southern and Western Europe this week, spreading from France across several European countries, including Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Albania, Spain, and Greece. Palestinian flags have been visibly documented at protests and riots across multiple of these countries. Sociologists tracking the unrest note that the student-led momentum driving the local economic and public-investment protests is highly intertwined with recent youth mobilisation over the conflict in Gaza. Because nothing says “we need better schools” like globalising the intifada 🤡 — Mark Rowley (@MarkWRowley) October 18, 2026

Sadly, the effects are the same for ordinary citizens regardless of why leaders are lying.