DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

From Germany to Italy to France, Rioters Carry Palestinian Flags

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 01, 2026 9:30 AM
Advertisement
From Germany to Italy to France, Rioters Carry Palestinian Flags
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Destructive and insurrectionist riots have occurred in Spain, Switzerland, France, Germany, and Italy, among others. No doubt they will spread to other Western nations that have many Muslim immigrants and socialist activists. It is no mistake that no matter which country the riot occurs in, the militants always are waving Palestinian flags.

Advertisement

What we are witnessing is a literal Communist-Islamist revolution launched to take over Europe. Make no mistake: America has millions of people who agree with European revolutionaries. From the Muslim fundamentalists whom the Biden administration brought in, to the pro-Hamas students brainwashed at universities, to the politicians who believe it is in their interest to destroy the American Republic and rebuild it as an oligarchy, we have our own existential crisis with the Red-Green Alliance.

Indeed, this is why it is so tremendously important for Americans to get out and vote Republican on Election Day. Some people feel, and rightly, that the GOP did not live up to all its promises, and that costs are high no matter who is in charge. But the huge difference is that Republicans do not encourage the Muslim terrorists and Communist insurrectionists of the sort we have seen on college campuses and at urban riots here, and of the sort that are wrecking multiple European countries.

Recommended
Macron’s Riot Problem Isn’t the Mystery He Says It Is Eric Florack The Ilhan Omar Immigration Fraud Case Is Bigger Than We Thought Matt Margolis
Advertisement

For Our VIPs: New Study Finds Modern SAT Is Practically for Illiterates. That Was the Commies’ Plan.

If you don’t want what you see in the videos and images in this article to happen right on your doorstep, you need to vote for the GOP and encourage your family and friends to do the same.

Whether leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron are refusing to be honest about the riots because they are afraid of all the Muslims living in their country or because they are still under the delusion that, no matter how much the Muslims and Communists destroy, they themselves will remain in power, I do not know.

Advertisement

Sadly, the effects are the same for ordinary citizens regardless of why leaders are lying.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, especially ahead of the midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics FRANCE | GERMANY | ITALY | RIOTS | SPAIN

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Macron’s Riot Problem Isn’t the Mystery He Says It Is

Macron’s Riot Problem Isn’t the Mystery He Says It Is

Eric Florack
The Ilhan Omar Immigration Fraud Case Is Bigger Than We Thought

The Ilhan Omar Immigration Fraud Case Is Bigger Than We Thought

Matt Margolis
Sunnis Vs. Shias, Israel, and Halloween

Sunnis Vs. Shias, Israel, and Halloween

Rabbi Michael Barclay

Trending on PJ Media Videos