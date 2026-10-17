‘Lunatic’ Versus ‘Patriot’: Trump Makes Strongest Pitch to Texas and Michigan Voters

President Donald Trump made one of his final pitches to Michigan and Texas voters as Election Day approaches, with the Texas Senate seat and a crucial Michigan Senate seat on the line.

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Muslim Brotherhood-tied, racist, socialist Abdul El-Sayed is a literal sharia nightmare running against Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan. Down in Texas, professional heretic and thorough woke wacko James Talarico is trying to beat Ken Paxton in the Senate race. Trump has been particularly critical of El-Sayed and “Talafreako” given the potential national impact of their races.

James TalaFREAKO is a Radical Left Lunatic and Vegan who is the ANTITHESIS of Texas Values. Ken Paxton is the Greatest Attorney General in the History of Texas, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next U.S. Senator from Texas — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! President DONALD J. TRUMP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2026

In his video to Texans, Trump acknowledged how high his popular vote has always been in Texas and said it would be an embarrassment to have Talarico representing it. Talarico even "insulted God," and Trump cautioned that a candidate will always come back to his initial agenda — no matter how crazy — after being elected.

NEW AD: James Talarico is weaponizing faith to sell a radical agenda, and he even brags about hating Christianity. https://t.co/Wa2nQ3vsIq — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 8, 2026

Trump mocked Talarico for suddenly trying to hide his veganism and his suspicious 12-day "flu bout," which was likely a stay in a mental health facility. Then the president transitioned to praising Paxton. “He's the greatest attorney general in the history of Texas. And he's certainly one of the very, very best attorney generals in our country,” Trump lauded Paxton. “He had more courage than anybody else. When it came to so many things, like the border, like COVID, I mean, he fought with us — right alongside of me, on so many different items, the vote, the rigged elections.”

The president reminded Texans that a secure border, low taxes, and parental rights depend upon voting Republican. “[Paxton is] for the Second Amendment. Talafreako is gonna try and end your Second Amendment, take away your guns. Talafreako is totally in favor of the transgender mutilization of your children, Talafreako is a man that wants to have open borders” and men in women’s sports, besides calling the American flag a “complicated symbol,” supporting tax hikes, and sabotaging the Texas oil industry. Under the Biden administration and Democrat control, over 11,000 murderers entered America. Talarico wants a “welcome mat” at the border.

Related: El-Sayed's Racist Claim That Arab Mothers at Less Risk Without ‘Interethnic Mating’

But Talarico isn’t the only infamous Democrat nutjob whom Trump is hoping to see a loser this November.

Mohammed El-Sayed is a terrible Candidate for the Dumocrats. Mike Rogers is a Great American Patriot, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next U.S. Senator from Michigan — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! President DONALD J. TRUMP https://t.co/cd12T10tON — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2026

In his video to Michiganders, Trump reminded them that they voted for him in the last election and urged them not to support Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, “who is absolutely Muslim Brotherhood. The last thing we need is Muslim Brotherhood in the United States Senate. It doesn't represent the values of Michigan, and it doesn't represent the values of the United States of America.” El-Sayed even has dual citizenship in Egypt and has multiple relatives connected to terrorist groups. His allegiance is not to the Constitution.

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In contrast, “You have a man named Mike Rogers,” Trump went on. “He has my complete and total endorsement. He'll be a great senator. You cannot even think about putting Mohamed El-Sayed in that position. He's a disaster, and he hates our country. Thank you, Michigan. I love you, and thank you for voting me through.” He urged, “Do not allow Mohamed El-Sayed to take a position in the United States Senate. It would be the beginning of the end for our country.” The sharia takeover would be on its way to completion.