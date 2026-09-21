Sec. Turner Points to Failed New York Homelessness Funding Surge

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner is pointing out the failure of the “housing first” model again by noting how funding for combating homelessness increased by a staggering amount in New York City, even as the problem gets worse all the time.

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It’s the same story in every major Democrat city. The more money that politicians pour into pet projects, the less they accomplish. Turner has been pushing a new way of addressing homelessness, which is “treatment first,” since the overwhelming majority of homeless Americans are mentally ill or substance abusers — or both.

Housing First failed. In NYC, spending surged while homelessness rises. That's why the Trump Admin is changing the play, demanding results, and checking the receipts. No longer will tax dollars fund fraud and failure. https://t.co/533muxiStN — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) September 18, 2026

As with so many crises in our country, whether in education or housing or welfare, the problem is not lack of funding, but lack of integrity.

The New York Post used a term I haven’t heard before, “unsheltered people,” when referring to the 45% increase from 2022 in the number of homeless individuals living in New York City. Just between 2025 and 2026, there was an 11% increase in people sleeping on the streets. Meanwhile, AMNY reported in March that the city had tripled its spending on homelessness. And the irresponsible spending is likely to worsen under socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

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One woman who lives on the Upper East Side complained to the Post about Commie Mamdani axing homeless encampment sweeps. “He’s just letting them do whatever they want,” said Jeanne. “And they took away the police’s powers, so they can’t do anything about it. It’s a disaster.”

Apparently Mamdani’s administration tried to blame weather changes for the latest spike in homelessness, but given the years-long trend, this is obviously deceptive. Under the last several Democrat mayors, city officials have been refusing to look at the root causes of homelessness and instead have encouraged vagrancy.

[New York Post] Homeless encampments, hovels and shantytowns have become an increasing problem in the Big Apple in recent months, with unsightly camps popping up near the tourist-magnet Intrepid Museum, Citi Field in Queens and under FDR Drive. Their emergence coincided with Mamdani’s rejection of the city’s longstanding policy of clearing makeshift settlements from public areas…City outreach workers, instead, are given seven days to coax vagrants off the streets — and only then can the encampments be taken down… the number of single adults in shelters also reached a five-year high… The shelter numbers highlight how the Big Apple has struggled to transition vulnerable residents into permanent housing despite pumping billions of taxpayer dollars into various programs.

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Putting mentally ill people, serial criminals, or drug addicts into taxpayer-funded housing for short periods does absolutely nothing for the long term. Turner’s solution is much better:

75% of our homeless Americans are addicted to drugs. 78% suffer from mental illness. Providing a bed doesn’t address the root cause of homelessness. We must put Treatment First. https://t.co/bisZzVFnNJ — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) August 18, 2026

And bringing back insane asylums would also be helpful.

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