Wrong Side of History: Hamas Applauds UK Measures Against Israel

How do you know if you are on the wrong side of history? Well, if a genocidal terrorist group is applauding you, then that is probably a major red flag that you are on the wrong track.

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Hamas — the same terrorist group that committed the worst single day of slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust and that makes wiping out Jews (and Christians) its explicit reason for existence — is delighted that the British government has enacted new sanctions against Israelis living on their own ancient land in Judea and Samaria. The British want the Muslim so-called Palestinians to own that land, and Hamas agrees. Apparently, the 50 Muslim nations in the world are not enough, and the single tiny Jewish nation is being greedy?

Hamas calling the UK Labour government’s measures against Israel “important steps in the right direction - and immediately demanding more - should be a glaring warning. When a terrorist organization is cheering your foreign policy, something has gone fundamentally wrong. Siding… pic.twitter.com/RrcmhKIl5i — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) September 9, 2026

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This tiny RED dot is Israel, surrounded by Muslim countries. They want you to believe that the tiny RED dot is the oppressor and colonizer, and that the GREEN Muslim countries surrounding it are the oppressed. Sheer lunacy. pic.twitter.com/ivg3dh3oxT — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) August 8, 2026

The Israeli government is shutting down the British consulate in Jerusalem and prohibiting certain violently antisemitic British politicians from coming to Israel, among other actions. After so many years of the British government making idiotic decisions about Israel, this is hardly surprising. Heck, we can go all the way back to the first half of the 20th century, when the British gave a significant amount of land that should’ve belonged to Israel to the Muslims to invent the nation of Jordan, setting the stage for the war that broke out as soon as Israel was reborn.

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For some reason, the British have consistently romanticized Islam and struggled with antisemitism. What is particularly ironic is that Muslim terrorists now, just as they did during World War II, express open solidarity with Hitler and the Nazis, even using old Nazi weapons to fight Israelis. During World War II, the British fought the Nazis, and now they are on the side of the neo-Nazis.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists kidnapped or gunned down whole families, committed numerous sexual atrocities, beheaded or burned babies alive, and filmed themselves slaughtering innocent Israeli civilians. Back in Gaza, the residents screamed their jubilant triumph to the skies. Hamas continued to torture and kill hostages for years (e.g., see below). And in fact, the Muslims who now call themselves Palestinian have been waging jihad against Israel for nearly a century. As heinous as October 7 was, it was one incident in decades of terrorism. At the present time, in the very areas where UK officials say the Palestinians should hold sway (Samaria and Judea), there are frequent terror attacks on Israelis.

Evyatar David was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct 7, 2023, from the Nova festival - he just wanted to dance. Now, Hamas is starving and torturing him in Gaza’s tunnels.

50 hostages remain. We will keep reminding the world until they are free. Do not forget. Do not ignore. LET THEM… pic.twitter.com/J7RdMIpqcr — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) August 12, 2025

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Hamas’s founding charter literally states that its purpose is to wipe Israel off the map. After all, while the Bible promises Israel to the Jewish people as a perpetual possession (Genesis 17:8), Islamic sacred texts explicitly endorse antisemitic genocide. Muhammad himself massacred Jews. And in every area where Hamas has taken over or established heavy influence, whether in Gaza, Judea, or Samaria, the Christian population has dropped like a rock. As it has for 1,400 years, Islam eradicates other religions and demands that all bow to Allah.

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