Virginia County Uses Taxpayer Funds for Families of Detained Alien Criminals

Every illegal alien is a criminal by virtue of breaking our laws to be here, and up to 70% of arrestees since January 2025 have prior convictions or charges for other crimes as well. Yet these are the individuals whom Arlington County authorities are worried about and spending money on.

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WJLA ABC 7News D.C. reporter Nick Minock broke the story about Arlington County on Tuesday.

The Arlington County Board set aside $50,000 for grants to support families whose primary wage earner has been detained by ICE. The grants will be distributed by Arlington Thrive. The county board approved the funding after a recent surge in immigration enforcement. #Virginia pic.twitter.com/2wreL8De1R — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 8, 2026

In a separate post, Minock said that individuals applying for the money don’t even have to prove to the county that their family members are in detention or were deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Want to bet that will cause a whole lot of fraud? But maybe that is even the point. Perhaps the Arlington leftists just want to give money to illegal aliens, and the ICE detention excuse is just a lame attempt at justification.

What makes this particularly disgusting is that, according to Minock, the Arlington County Board recently raised taxes on citizens, claiming it did not have enough money for important services like schools. The average homeowner will be looking at a $500 increase in taxes, and the average renter will see a $300+ increase in rent.

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I find this illuminating because during the Biden administration, after the huge influx of Afghan so-called refugees into Northern Virginia, my rent went up astronomically. Wherever government officials prioritize services for illegal aliens, citizens have to pay the price. Keep in mind that the $50,000 for families of ICE detainees is just one example of taxpayer funding going to illegal aliens in Arlington.

The county brags about having illegal alien students and offers special resources to such students’ families. It also furnishes resources to help other illegal aliens, even offering a scholarship to pay the fees for citizenship applicants. Arlington County further offers career certification programs, food and housing assistance, and English “language, U.S. culture, digital literacy, community involvement, and workforce preparation” classes to immigrants without legality specifications. Maybe if Arlington stopped offering so many services to illegal aliens, it wouldn’t need to raise taxes.

As someone who has lived in Northern Virginia, I know that it can sometimes be difficult for Americans to find good (non-government) jobs in the area, but the number of people who can barely speak English working in restaurants, stores, and other businesses in the area is obscene. Local authorities and business owners are more likely to be worried about ICE because they prefer hiring illegal aliens who have lower wage expectations and fewer channels for redress should there be poor working conditions. The woke elite don’t give a darn about the criminal histories of their employees or the harm to citizens, so long as they have their endless supply of cheap foreign labor.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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