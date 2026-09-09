Virginia County Uses Taxpayer Funds for Families of Detained Alien Criminals

Catherine Salgado | 12:41 PM on September 09, 2026
AP Photo/Matthew Barakat

Every illegal alien is a criminal by virtue of breaking our laws to be here, and up to 70% of arrestees since January 2025 have prior convictions or charges for other crimes as well. Yet these are the individuals whom Arlington County authorities are worried about and spending money on.

Advertisement

WJLA ABC 7News D.C. reporter Nick Minock broke the story about Arlington County on Tuesday.

In a separate post, Minock said that individuals applying for the money don’t even have to prove to the county that their family members are in detention or were deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Want to bet that will cause a whole lot of fraud? But maybe that is even the point. Perhaps the Arlington leftists just want to give money to illegal aliens, and the ICE detention excuse is just a lame attempt at justification.

What makes this particularly disgusting is that, according to Minock, the Arlington County Board recently raised taxes on citizens, claiming it did not have enough money for important services like schools. The average homeowner will be looking at a $500 increase in taxes, and the average renter will see a $300+ increase in rent.

Advertisement

Related: Judge Gives Haitian Who Killed Dad and Son 20 Days in Jail

I find this illuminating because during the Biden administration, after the huge influx of Afghan so-called refugees into Northern Virginia, my rent went up astronomically. Wherever government officials prioritize services for illegal aliens, citizens have to pay the price. Keep in mind that the $50,000 for families of ICE detainees is just one example of taxpayer funding going to illegal aliens in Arlington.

The county brags about having illegal alien students and offers special resources to such students’ families. It also furnishes resources to help other illegal aliens, even offering a scholarship to pay the fees for citizenship applicants. Arlington County further offers career certification programs, food and housing assistance, and English “language, U.S. culture, digital literacy, community involvement, and workforce preparation” classes to immigrants without legality specifications. Maybe if Arlington stopped offering so many services to illegal aliens, it wouldn’t need to raise taxes.

As someone who has lived in Northern Virginia, I know that it can sometimes be difficult for Americans to find good (non-government) jobs in the area, but the number of people who can barely speak English working in restaurants, stores, and other businesses in the area is obscene. Local authorities and business owners are more likely to be worried about ICE because they prefer hiring illegal aliens who have lower wage expectations and fewer channels for redress should there be poor working conditions. The woke elite don’t give a darn about the criminal histories of their employees or the harm to citizens, so long as they have their endless supply of cheap foreign labor.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and illegal alien crimeJoin PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TAXES VIRGINIA

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: The Kids Are Fine — Old Commie Hippies Are the Real Problem Stephen Kruiser
Al Qaeda Had a Nuclear Follow Up to the 9/11 Attack Victoria Taft
After the Lindsay Clancy Verdict, Jurors Are Speaking Out — and Making Things Worse Matt Margolis
China’s $5.6 Million AI Miracle Just Got a Lot Less Miraculous David Manney
Investors Are Totally Stoked About This New Rocket Stephen Green
How to Virtually Eliminate Gang Violence With This One Weird Trick Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

‘The Night the Lights Went Out in Florida’: FSU’s Problems Are Bigger Than a Power Outage
The Anti-Israel Mob Keeps Coming for Jerry Seinfeld. He Just Keeps Laughing.
We Are Not Prepared for 'First Contact' With a Civilization From Beyond the Earth
Advertisement