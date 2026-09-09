Judge Gives Haitian Who Killed Dad and Son 20 Days in Jail

Catherine Salgado | 9:10 AM on September 09, 2026
AP Photo/The Chronicle, Pete aster

Yes, you read that correctly. An Ohio judge sentenced a Haitian national who killed a father and son in a deadly crash to less than three weeks in prison.

The only good news is that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is likely to take charge of Yvio Michel upon his release because the agency has already placed a detainer request for him. So as long as the local authorities don’t release Michel secretly at a weird time — as some leftist authorities do in sanctuary jurisdictions — ICE should be able to arrest him immediately.

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Michel is yet another example of a foreign driver who should never have had a license or a trucking job. The Trump administration is currently cracking down on illegal alien truckers and schools that illicitly approve unqualified drivers. So far, the Trump administration has taken 28,000 unqualified drivers off United States roads.

Besides that, the Trump administration also shut down 270 trucking training centers that were not following the laws or were handing out licenses to illegal aliens. President Donald Trump has emphasized that one of his main reasons for doing so is the hundreds of Americans who have died or suffered injury in crashes that illegal alien truckers like Michel caused.

Related: Pritzker Says ICE Needs Judicial Warrants. Angel Dad Debunks Him.

One of the methods that the Trump administration has used to identify dangerous foreign drivers is enforcing a required English test for truckers. Some aliens have limited English abilities and either cannot read road signs or simply don’t care. Michel certainly has a deficiency in terms of his English language skills.

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And yet, the Ohio judge didn’t think it was important to give Michel even a month in prison.

The National Pulse confirmed the ICE detainer request for Michel and also the widespread outrage over the lenient sentence. These are the circumstances of the deadly crash for which Michel will spend scarcely any time in prison:

The crash killed 52-year-old Hurshel Gipson and his 11-year-old son, Michael Gipson. The crash also left 45-year-old Amanda Gipson, Hursel’s wife and Michael’s mother, severely injured. Other motorists sustained injuries as well. Michel failed to slow his tractor-trailer for halted traffic on the I-75 highway, smashing into multiple vehicles and trapping the Gipson family’s SUV between two rigs. Michel, who was seeking asylum in the U.S., pleaded no contest to charges of negligent homicide and vehicular manslaughter after prosecutors dropped three other charges. Judge Tammie K. Hursh at Lima Municipal Court in Ohio gave Michel two consecutive 10-day sentences. Specifically, Judge Hursh suspended 80 days of Michel’s 90-day sentence for the negligent homicide charge and suspended 170 days of his 180-day vehicular manslaughter charge. Michel was also given a two-year license suspension, along with six points and $1,000 in fines.

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Meanwhile, the Gipson family is permanently destroyed.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN LAW AND ORDER OHIO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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