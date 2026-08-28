Trump Establishes Commission for a New Space Academy

The different branches of the United States military draw some of their best and brightest officers from their academies. And there could soon be a new military academy to go with the newest branch of our troops, the Space Force.

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From the early days of the space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union through the satellites and space station up to the latest Artemis II mission, Americans have been breaking barriers and blazing new trails. Even though it’s a quote from a '60s fiction TV show, it’s not wrong to say that space is the final frontier. President Donald Trump, who established the Space Force in 2019, is now looking to ensure a pipeline of talent to the force and to NASA, carrying on the mission of “semper supra,” or “always above.”

In an official August 28 proclamation, Trump affirmed, “Space is a critical domain for American national security, economic growth, scientific discovery, and technological innovation. American superiority in space depends on the strength, skill, and character of those who explore, secure, and build the industries critical to it.”

Ensuring America’s continued dominance in the area of space exploration and space technology, “while securing and defending our national interests in space, the Nation must prepare the next generation of astronauts, scientists, engineers, operators, entrepreneurs, civil servants, and warfighters and ensure that they are capable of advancing American interests in space,” Trump argued. “Achieving this goal requires us to recruit, train, and retain America’s best and brightest from across the Nation.”

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Trump has established a Presidential Commission on the United States Space Academy with Jared Isaacman, current administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), as the chairman. Assistant to the President for Science and Technology Michael Kratsios and Assistant to the President for Economic Policy Cale Clingenpeel are the vice-chairs, and the executive director is NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson.

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Other members of the commission include Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meink, and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought.

The commission will develop all the curriculum, prerequisites, and other details necessary for establishing a Space Academy as “a proposed NASA-led Federal academy dedicated to combining rigorous technical education with leadership development, discipline, and a durable commitment to public service. The Space Academy will develop a professional corps of civically grounded leaders prepared to advance American interests within the space domain.”

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Graduates would be able to choose whether to go into the federal service or the military, so this Academy would apparently be a feeder both for NASA and the Air Force and Space Force. The chairman has the ability to establish working groups in pursuit of this goal.

I mentioned the motto of the Space Force is “semper supra.” While the Latin word supra does mean “above,” it can also mean “beyond.” And indeed, we can expect many members of the U.S. Space Force to go above and beyond in the future.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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