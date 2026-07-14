Outlet Claims It Found Wanted Mexican Terrorist Crime Boss’s Location

While Mexican authorities have been supposedly unable to identify the location of one of the most notorious and dangerous crime bosses in Mexico, an American outlet claims it now knows where he is and even details about his daily routine.

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Juan José Farías Álvarez, or “El Abuelo,” is the leader of Cárteles Unidos, one of the foreign cartels which the Trump administration’s Department of State designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist in February 2025. The State Department describes the cartel as an “umbrella organization for several smaller cartels that work together to acquire, manufacture, and distribute illegal drugs such as methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine,” which it then ships to the United States.

Farías Álvarez, who originally gained fame by defending his hometown from extortioners but then turned into a tyrant in his own right, is so valuable that the USA is offering up to $10 million for information leading to his capture. Breitbart Texas believes it has that information.

The U.S. Department of Justice indicted two of El Abuelo’s relatives on charges of terrorism and drug trafficking, but he himself is still living safely at home while his cartel spreads its reign of death and chaos across Texas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, and Colorado. And despite Farías Álvarez asserting that his own personal part of the Cárteles Unidos, the Cartel de Tepalcatepec, is a self-defense and freedom-fighting force, in fact, he employs numerous gunmen who are also in the state-sanctioned police force.

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Breitbart reported the following (note: PJ Media cannot independently verify this information):

While Mexico’s federal government appears to be unable to find him, Breitbart News Foundation has been able to confirm with U.S. law enforcement and intelligence sources that El Abuelo lives at a house on the 300 block of Carlos Salazar Street, near the intersection with J. Refugio Menes Street in the downtown area of the town of Tepalcatepec. The house is reinforced with steel and titanium plates that provide protection against shots fired from the sky, and it has a network of tunnels connecting to a nearby house belonging to his brother-in-law, Rodolfo “Rodo” Mendoza. The tunnel network could allow El Abuelo to escape in case of an attack.

Furthermore, Breitbart asserts that Farías Álvarez goes punctually every morning at 9 a.m. to a local restaurant, not far from his fortified home, called El Rincon Del Sambo, for breakfast. Besides eating breakfast there, El Abuelo also utilizes the establishment as a meeting place and special event venue.

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Breitbart goes on to propose two possible locations for the U.S. government and Mexican law enforcement to apprehend El Abuelo. One problem I would see with this report is that El Abuelo might have the chance to get out of town now that he knows authorities know his location — unless U.S. and Mexican authorities act quickly. Hopefully, the Trump administration can put on the heat, because Mexican authorities previously arrested and then released El Abuelo.

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