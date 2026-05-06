Philadelphia Crossing Guard Describes His Rescue of Trapped Child While Enjoying Ice Cream

If you need a little pick-me-up today, take a couple minutes to watch the interview of a Philadelphia crossing guard who saved a kid trapped in the middle of a stolen truck crash. The most amusing part of the interview is that the crossing guard was devouring an ice cream cone with relish the entire time he was describing his harrowing experience.

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The culprit was 18-year-old Robert Littlepage of Douglasville, Ga., who police told local outlet WPVI ABC6 was on a "multi-district crime spree.” Littlepage first tried to carjack a female victim, then stole a utility truck that was already running before crashing into a parked SUV, driving on a sidewalk, and causing a multi-car pileup at the S. Weir Mitchell Elementary School playground. Children were about to leave school for the day, hence crossing guard Jamele Ransom was already at his post — and almost killed by the crash.

Littlepage “ran the light, T-boned the lady, I'm bobbing and weaving,” Ransom told a reporter as he cheerily consumed an ice cream cone. “I'm just thankful, thankful to be alive right now. Thank you, Jesus.” If you watch the video of the crash at the end of the clip below, you’ll see what a near miss Ransom had.

A Philadelphia crossing guard demolishes an ice cream cone during an interview about rescuing a child from a stolen truck crash at a playground. 🍦😂



“I grab a kid out, because he's stuck, frantican, pull him out. Ain't nobody in there. Guy's in there. He's trapped in there.… pic.twitter.com/epuEoDnZ1Q — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) May 6, 2026

Asked what the crash sounded like, Ransom made a booming noise like an explosion. “I swear, not to be funny,” he added. “It happened that fast. And I, luckily, I'm alive.” Kids were on the playground at the time. “They were in there. I had to pull the kid out,” Ransom said, trying and failing to remember the child’s name, but all this while still licking ice cream.

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The reporter asked for a description of what happened. “You hear the bangs,” Ransom replied, beginning to act out what occurred. “I don't know which way to go, 'cause he ends up in the school yard. Luckily, I wasn't on the corner. I'm in the shade slightly, 'cause it's an 82 degree day today. And then — crazy. Crazy. My adrenaline is still running. I'm just thankful to be alive.”

Ransom said he successfully dodged the crashing cars, “then I grab a kid out, 'cause he's stuck frantic, and pull him out.” As for Littlepage, “he's trapped in there” in his car. That didn’t seem to bother Ransom, which is not entirely surprising given the disaster the criminal caused.

“Then I run out and get myself together, 'cause my heart is boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” Ransom excitedly narrated. “Crazy… [I] pulled [the kid] up out of it.” The reporter asked, “How was the kid?” Ransom answered, “He was shaken up. But I pulled him up out of there.” The reporter asked if the kid was caught under playground equipment? “Yeah, right up under there. No, I'm being honest,” Ransom emphasized, seeming to think the reporter was asking questions because he doubted the story.

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The reporter assured Ransom if he believed him and asked about the woman who T-boned the criminal’s stolen truck as he was careening along. Her car did “a 360” turn, “I didn't know which way to go. I'm — luckily, I wasn't right there on the corner,” Ransom said. “I would have been trapped in the madness.” Asked what was going through his head, Ransom threw up his hands and cried, “Thank you, Jesus. That's what's going through my mind. Thank you, Jesus.”

Indeed, thank God that Littlepage didn’t kill anyone with his outrageous and dangerous behavior.

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