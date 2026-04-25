In Austria, Syrian ‘Migrant’ Gets 4.5 Years for Brutally Abusing 6-Year-Old

Another win for diversity and multiculturalism! A Syrian Muslim “migrant” in Austria raped his neighbor's little daughter but received less than five years in jail because, in the woke West, authorities favor foreign criminals over native victims almost every time.

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Am I alone in thinking Western nations should bring back the death penalty for pedophile rapists? At the very least, the rapist should be facing a much heavier sentence than four and a half years, which will enable him to be back on the streets and abusing children again far too soon. Besides the horrific crime of raping the six-year-old, to which the Syrian confessed, he also solicited a girl for sex acts and was in possession of vast quantities of child abuse material. Of course, pedophilia is permissible and even laudable in Islamic law, which sometimes seems to inspire European authorities.

My colleague Robert Spencer shared an English translation of the original story from Unzensuriert at JihadWatch. Spencer posed a question: If the Syrian Muslim had instead been a non-Muslim Austrian and had committed the same crimes, would he have received less than five years of prison as his sentence? Unfortunately, the answer is quite possibly no. In many European nations now, the justice system is rigged to favor illegal aliens, particularly if they happen to be Muslim.

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From the translated article:

The defendant initially denied the crime but confessed during the trial. In court, he finally said, “I admit everything,” but added that it “only happened once.” Both he and the prosecutor accepted the verdict. According to the indictment, the incident occurred on July 3, 2025, in an apartment complex in Vienna. The man allegedly watched the girl playing in the courtyard and lured her into his apartment with a lollipop. There, he allegedly partially undressed the child and performed sexual acts on her.

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The rapist pushed the child into his apartment. The defense team asserted that the six-year-old went with the rapist willingly, as if that would have made the crime less despicable, and at first, the rapist claimed that he only touched the child. During the course of the trial, however, after the child victim provided her testimony, he confessed.

The defense attorney then used the tactic of saying the admittedly "horrific and appalling" act was the result of a pedophilic disorder — because, of course, criminals are always prey to complexes, not responsible for their actions. More accurately, the Syrian is a member of a religion that glorifies pedophilia. Naturally, the Austrian attorneys wouldn't like to mention that fact.

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Speaking of which, the Syrian also had somewhere between 5,500 and 6,000 files of child abuse material, as investigators found when they seized his devices. The Syrian shared abuse videos on WhatsApp, took over 150 screenshots of the abuse material, and showed a pornographic film to a girl at a park. That was the girl from whom he solicited sex acts. After initially denying that allegation, the criminal eventually admitted to wrongdoing on that score also. And yet he will spend only a few years in jail.

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