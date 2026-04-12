Six People Shot at New Jersey Chick-fil-A

A shooting at a New Jersey Chick-fil-A Saturday night left an unconfirmed number of casualties.

Union Township Police Department (UTPD) is leading the investigation into the tragic event, and based on reports, it does not appear that police have taken any suspects into custody or even confirmed whether one shooter or multiple were responsible for it. NewsBreak reported that at least six people suffered gunshot wounds, and the local hospital declared one victim dead.

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Local news reporters have gone to the scene of the shooting, and some video clips on social media show emergency vehicles responding to the shooting, but there is apparently no clear and confirmed sequence of events for the deadly nighttime tragedy. UTPD has simply told the press about the half a dozen injured and announced that the situation and investigation are “developing.”

It seems obvious, therefore, that police are still in the dark about key details, including possibly the shooter's or shooters' identity, and are therefore remaining silent. Today, April 12, is Divine Mercy Sunday or Thomas Sunday, referring to St. Thomas the Apostle's encounter with the Risen Christ on the Sunday after Easter. We should pray to God Who conquered death to have mercy on the wounded and heal them.

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NewsBreak did report:

The incident occurred at 2319 US Highway 22 West, a high‑traffic area known for its retail and dining options. Witnesses reported a barrage of gunshots that sent dozens of patrons and employees scrambling for safety. Some restaurant workers fled along Route 22, while others took cover inside the building… Witnesses described scenes of panic and confusion. Some reported hearing a rapid succession of gunshots, while others saw people running from the building. One witness told a local news crew that the restaurant was busy with families and young people at the time of the shooting.

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The press believes forensics teams were evaluating the Chick-fil-a to uncover clues about the shooter(s) and what exactly happened. NewsBreak did not have an update on the conditions of the five or more wounded individuals sent to regional hospitals for treatment after the shooting.

Other outlets, including NBC4 New York, did not seem to have additional details about the exact number of wounded or who the shooter(s) is. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) did confirm in a statement that she knew about the shooting and that her office is in contact with officials in Union Township.

It is worth noting that New Jersey, which is run by Democrats, has strict gun laws. This applies to the new shooting because 92% of mass shootings between 1950 and 2024 occurred in gun-free zones, according to the Crime Prevention Research Center. In other words, the overwhelming majority of mass shooters specifically target areas where they know there is a low likelihood of other people being armed and able to defend themselves. So as usual, Democrat policies failed citizens and facilitated the murderous goals of a criminal. A state with unarmed law-abiding citizens encourages armed criminals.

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