Explosion Damages Historic Belgian Synagogue

An explosion at a historic synagogue in Liege, Belgium, has shaken the Jewish community there and heightened concerns of violent antisemitism.

The attack on the Liege synagogue is just one of the countless antisemitic incidents in Europe in recent years, particularly increasing since the massacre of Oct. 7, 2023. European countries have for years been welcoming in huge hordes of illegal aliens, particularly Muslims. This of course has radically transformed the culture, including by fueling a spike in violent and sexual crimes. And since Islamic sacred texts explicitly endorse the murder of Jews, it is not surprising that there has also been an increase in antisemitic violence specifically.

No one was injured during the attack, although there was serious building damage, not only to the synagogue, but also to a nearby building, according to GB News. The other building’s windows were blown out. The British outlet relayed the following:

The explosion, which took place at around 4am, resulted in material damage to the 1899-built synagogue…A security perimeter has been erected by authorities, with counter-terrorism police now investigating the incident. It is not yet known what caused the explosion. However, Liège Mayor Willy Demeyer strongly condemned the incident by labelling the blast a "violent act of antisemitism", speaking on local radio.

Demeyer stated, “From the information communicated to me, there is little doubt” it was a targeted attack on a Jewish holy place, and “the investigation will have to determine this. It is unacceptable that we import conflicts from outside into our city.”

Committee of Jewish Organizations of Belgium (CCOJB) President Yves Oschinsky called the explosive attack “extremely worrying, serious and concerning anti-Semitic act.”

GB News added that there were a record number of antisemitic property damage incidents in the UK in 2025, rising about 4% from the previous year. Belgium‘s problem is also Britain’s problem. And do not be surprised if the police do eventually discover that it was a Muslim migrant who committed the terrorist attack in Belgium.

The targeted Liege synagogue serves as a museum for the history of the Jewish population in the Belgian city. This assumedly includes history from World War II, when the Nazis were occupying Belgium. The Nazis ultimately deported some 25,000 Belgian Jews to the infamous Auschwitz death camp, according to Holocaust Encyclopedia. The majority of those who were deported were subsequently murdered.

How tragic it is that within living in memory of the Nazi Holocaust, Jews in Belgium and other European nations have to fear for their safety and even their lives. Then again, Hitler made alliances with some fundamentalist Muslim Arabs, as they shared a passionate and suicidal hatred against the Jewish people. Adolf Hitler is long gone, but his Muslim antisemitic allies have spread across the globe.

“Never again” is happening before our eyes and yet most of the once-free West is either turning the other way or cheering it on.

