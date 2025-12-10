Victim of Second Charlotte Train Stabbing Speaks Out

The victim of the latest North Carolina train stabbing affirmed his serious condition and that he was stabbed for trying to protect fellow passengers.

Iryna Zarutska was a Ukrainian refugee fatally stabbed by Decarlos Brown Jr. just for being white. Kenyon Dobie is African American and was stabbed by a twice-deported illegal alien. Both were victims of Charlotte train crime, and Democrats couldn’t care less about either. In fact, the sheriff for Charlotte is whining that Iryna’s Law will overcrowd the jails as he can’t let repeat and violent offenders walk free anymore.

Fox News noted that Dobie was riding the Blue Line in Charlotte when Honduran illegal Oscar Solarzano (pictured above) burst into the train car with a knife, swearing, shouting, and drunkenly challenging Dobie to fight him. When Dobie bravely stood up to Solarzano, the illegal alien stabbed him.

BREAKING: Kenyon Dobie, the man stabbed by a criminal illegal on an NC train, was reportedly trying to protect passengers when he was brutally attacked.



Dobie was stabbed in the chest by Oscar Solarzano, a twice-deported ILLEGAL ALIEN with criminal convictions, and is currently… pic.twitter.com/9PSm6sWhg4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 10, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security has filed a detainer request, but it remains to be seen if woke local authorities will comply with it or not.

Dobie started a GoFundMe campaign, for which he wrote: “[I] am the second victim of the BLUE LINE stabbing. Luckily I survived but my body has taken plenty damage. Have a tube running from my chest to a machine pumping blood out of my lungs. Please pray and help me with a better recovery.” He has as of Wednesday evening raised over $50,000.

Dobie told WRAL that he first confronted the drunk, violent Solarzano when the illegal began bawling out an older woman. “I guess it’s better off that it happened to me and not an older person,” he said, referring to the stabbing.

He reportedly posted on TikTok, “I wasn’t trying to be a macho man. But what I won’t allow is you to attack random people for no reason, especially the elderly.” He ended up in the hospital for daring to defend his fellow passengers against a foreigner who should never have been in the country.

As noted above, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden complained about Iryna’s Law, which limits pretrial release for violent and repeat offenders. His shameful rant included complaints that the vicious murder of Iryna garnered so much attention, statements indicating he saw her death and the assassination of Charlie Kirk as personally inconvenient for him, and attempts to frame criminals and woke judges as the true victims. He wound it all up by demanding more taxpayer money. Because he’s so worth it, right?

Headline USA explained:

Decarlos Brown Jr., has been charged with first-degree murder in state court, and was also indicted in federal court on a charge of causing death on a mass transportation system. As with the Aug. 22 attack, Trump and others in his administration point to the incident as proof that Democratic-led cities are soft on crime.

Which of course they are. Dobie is yet another victim of Democrat policies.

