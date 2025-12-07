Dhillon Uncovers Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Voter Registrations

Across only a portion of the United States, the Justice Department has identified a horrifying number of illicit registrations from dead people or illegal aliens on voter rolls.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division exposed the election-altering number of illegal votes already identified, saying: “We've checked 47.5 million voter records. We found 260,000+ dead people enrolled in the states' voter rolls, which is pretty concerning.” That’s the understatement of the month.

Under @AGPamBondi, @CivilRights has been hard at work delivering results for America!



• 14 states sued for voter rolls

• 4 states willingly complied

• NC cleaning up over 100k registrations

• 260k dead registrants identified

• Thousands of non-citizens identified pic.twitter.com/3olo97Q6rY — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) December 5, 2025

Dhillon assured Americans about those deceased voters, saying: “They're gonna be removed with the help of the DOJ.” Will that cut into Democrat votes in the midterm elections?

Unfortunately, there are still many states whose data Dhillon and her team couldn’t access. “Four states complied voluntarily. We sued North Carolina early on and they are checking the voter records of 100,000 voters who were improperly enrolled on their voter rolls and they're going to fix their problem voluntarily,” she explained.

She continued, “We have an agreement in place almost with another dozen states and I expect very soon we'll be looking at their voter data and comparing it with our records and helping them clean up those voter rolls.”

And the Department of Justice is also coming for other states rife with fraud. “Now we have lawsuits pending against 14 states,” Dhillon stated. “That's right, California got sued twice and we are in litigation with them. They're refusing to provide their records, even though many of these states voluntarily provide their voter rolls to nonprofit groups.” Of course, if those nonprofit groups help register illegal aliens and other Democrat voters, that would explain it. In fact, California reportedly gives millions to NGOs that help protect illegal aliens from law enforcement. Perhaps they also occasionally help those criminal foreigners to vote in our elections?

But Dhillon promised, “We are gonna make sure that we get to the bottom of those and then we're gonna get to the rest of the state. So we're engaged with nearly 30 states. Here's what we found so far.” She then revealed the 260,000 deceased voters along with several thousand illegal alien voters. The DOJ will be prosecuting where necessary, she said.

“Even one person voting who shouldn't have voted is one too many because every citizen is entitled to [the] one person, one vote assumption that their vote is being counted equally and only with other American citizens,” she concluded. “We will not rest at this DOJ with the leadership of the attorney general, Pam Bondi, until we complete this project and provide confidence to all American voters that the roles are clean and the elections are free and fair!” Amen to that.

