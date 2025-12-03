Trump Admin Threatens to Withhold SNAP if States Don't Provide Data

The Trump administration has issued an ultimatum to Democrat-run states: Provide SNAP data to facilitate reform, or face having your SNAP funds cut off.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has already uncovered massive amounts of fraud in federal food stamp programs, but the data is incomplete, and it is therefore impossible to implement the total reforms to which the Trump administration aims. Democrat-run states are withholding their data, likely to hide just how corrupt the welfare program is, and Rollins is done asking nicely. American taxpayers should not be on the hook for millions of people who do not need SNAP and are gaming the system.

“We have sent Democrat States yet another request for data, and if they fail to comply, they will be provided with a formal warning that USDA will pull their administrative funds,” warned the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday.

Naturally, leftists are freaking out. Don’t withhold taxpayer-funded benefits from the undeserving! The horror! The inhumanity!

Fraud is rife. For instance, in multiple Democrat states, $250 million worth of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits annually are used at restaurants, particularly fast food restaurants, according to Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).

Last month, Rollins announced that an investigation into data from about three-fifths of the United States had uncovered half a million double dippers and 5,000 dead people on SNAP. The number of dead SNAP recipients (i.e., family members likely continue receiving them) was later updated to nearly 200,000. And that is without the data from blue states.

Rollins told Newsmax, “186,000 deceased men and women and children in this country are receiving a check.” Not only that, but around 80% of SNAP recipients are able-bodied and could work but choose not to do so. At which point, we have to ask whether food stamps are being used and abused as a generational and lifelong ticket out of gainful employment. The socialistic welfare program is encouraging entitlement and fraud.

The government shutdown, induced by Democrats, ironically backfired on them by exposing just how much fraud and abuse there is in the food stamp program. The Trump administration has been zealously investigating SNAP data provided by nearly 30 states. It cuts into the huge number of Democrat voters dependent on handouts at our expense, hence the furor.

As I have noted before, SNAP is set up to allow purchases of totally unnecessary food items (top SNAP purchases include soft drinks, candy, and bag snacks). It also permits countless people to receive food stamps who are perfectly capable of working, not to mention that 40% of food stamp recipients are obese. A total overhaul is long overdue.

