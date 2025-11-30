A 'Roadmap' for the Nation: Trump Admin Celebrates Northwestern University Deal

The Trump administration is celebrating a deal with Northwestern University to reject antisemitism and DEI and provide a roadmap to other universities for institutional reform.

Institutionalized antisemitism is no longer unchallenged on college campuses. Northwestern University has finally agreed to phase out woke discrimination, particularly antisemitism, in favor of complying with federal law. It reached the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the Department of Education, and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as of Nov. 28, per a DOJ press release.

To fulfill the new agreement, Northwestern has to pay the U.S. $75 million through 2028. The university president and Board of Trustees chair also must certify every single quarter under penalty of perjury that the university is fully compliant with the terms of the agreement, the DOJ emphasized.

Northwestern agrees to adhere to federal anti-discrimination laws, ensuring that the university does not preference individuals based on race, color, or national origin in admissions, scholarships, hiring, or promotion. Northwestern shall maintain clear policies and procedures relating to demonstrations, protests, displays, and other expressive activities, as well as implement mandatory antisemitism training for all students, faculty, and staff.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said, “Institutions that accept federal funds are obligated to follow civil rights law — we are grateful to Northwestern for negotiating this historic deal.”

She’s not the only official who sees this as a big win. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon declared, “The Northwestern agreement is a huge win for current and future Northwestern students, alumni, faculty, and for the future of American higher education. The deal cements policy changes that will protect students and other members of the campus from harassment and discrimination, and it recommits the school to merit-based hiring and admissions.”

She added, “The reforms reflect bold leadership at Northwestern and they are a roadmap for institutional leaders around the country that will help rebuild public trust in our colleges and universities. Congrats to Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon and all those involved in negotiating this landmark deal!”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon agreed: “We appreciate the significant improvements Northwestern has made and are gratified to reach an agreement that safeguards of rights of all the university’s applicants, students, and employees.”

As a reminder of why the Trump administration was so concerned about antisemitism at Northwestern:

NEW: To celebrate Northwestern’s Admitted Students Day, anti-Israel protesters shouted at incoming students and passed out flyers accusing NU of “funneling Jewish students into Hillel, the Zionist ‘foundation for Jewish life.’”



“Sometimes I wonder what it would’ve been like to… pic.twitter.com/EoUQUm6o48 — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) April 15, 2024

And another example (intifada is genocidal jihad against Israel):

Jewish students encountered an anti-Israel mob calling for ‘Global Intifada’ outside the Northeastern University Chabad Shabbat dinner on Friday.pic.twitter.com/tVGFJziNk8 — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) December 5, 2023

Accountability is long overdue. Other universities need gigantic overhauls too.

