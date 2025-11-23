Iowa Education Board Turns From LGBTQ to Pro-Life Curriculum

The Iowa State Board of Education has approved changes to school curriculum in the state, starting to turn away from LGBTQ ideology and implementing pro-life biological instruction instead.

Back when American students learned about the value of human life from conception and didn’t learn gender ideology, they were much better off academically, morally, and psychologically. At least in Iowa, there is a reform ongoing in the state’s education system.

KCCI Des Moines labeled the changes “controversial” but noted that while they have been approved, the public has time to weigh in before they are officially finalized and implemented. Changes to transgender policies don’t go as far as they should, but are trending in the right direction, changing the terminology.

Thus “gender identity” must now be called “gender theory,” and “gender identity” is no longer classed among “diverse groups.” It’s a step in the right direction, hopefully the precursor to much more dramatic eschewing of LGBTQ ideology.

As for the new curriculum on unborn human development, sources cannot be pro-abortion, but must have a pro-life perspective to meet the new standard criteria.

KCCI cited the organization Inspired Life, which supports the changes:

[And] previous reporting shows during the session, the policy liaison for the organization noted the measure would ensure parents are “responsible for guiding their children’s understanding of gender and sexuality according to their values and their beliefs” and that schools should be focused on core subjects like math, reading, science and history.

What a novel proposal — focusing on real subjects instead of Marxist propaganda courses. With American students’ math and reading scores at historic lows, teachers need to quit pushing the Gender Unicorn and focus on the multiplication table instead.

The bill mandating education on the development of unborn babies passed the Iowa legislature and received the gubernatorial signature earlier this year:

A bill for an act incorporating provisions related to pregnancy and fetal development into the human growth and development and health curricula provided by school districts, accredited nonpublic schools, charter schools, and innovation zone schools to students enrolled in grades five through twelve.

This curriculum would not only help students understand that abortion murders innocent humans, but also potentially how sex is grounded in biology — and not in Marxist propaganda.

Campus Reform also reported:

The board also approved rules to enforce a law that authorizes the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to investigate abuse cases involving students. HHS will intervene if the incident involves physical or sexual abuse by a school employee, volunteer, or vendor, and occurs during school hours or at a school-related activity. If abuse is confirmed, the law requires school boards to fire the offender.

Iowa schools garnered attention this year after Des Moines superintendent Ian Roberts turned out to be a criminal illegal alien. Reform is long overdue.

