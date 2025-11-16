UK Policeman Fired for Not Treating Knifeman With ‘Courtesy’

There are days when real news headlines read like a satire from The Babylon Bee, because leftism really is that stupid. For example, a police officer in Britain is claiming he was fired for not treating a knifeman with “courtesy and respect.” Now he is appealing that verdict.

A large gang fight occurred near McDonald's, where police constable Lorne Castle decided to arrest a teen accused of assaulting an elderly man and being involved in the fight. A misconduct panel subsequently concluded that Castle had not treated the violent criminal suspect “with courtesy and respect," which is somehow a problem, so much so that he was fired. But he’s fighting back.

“The intention was to arrest a potentially violent subject without any injuries and to make sure it was safe,” Castle told GB News of the 2024 incident. “I know I made that split decision with no ill intent.” He tackled a masked 15-year-old suspect, who began screaming as a knife fell out of his pocket. Castle told the suspect to “stop screaming like a b***h” and arrested him. Yes, that is the whole drama — that the police constable used a mildly insulting term as he was arresting a thug accused of trying to stab a victim.

GB News explained how Castle had been considered a model officer:

The decision made by Dorset Police was met with large public backlash with many supporting Mr Castle, who had previously won a bravery award for saving an elderly woman from drowning. Then, just weeks after being sacked, Mr Castle was praised once again by the public for tackling another teenager who was suspected of shoplifting.

At one time, police were expected to be aggressive and even rough with dangerous suspects when necessary. Castle’s comment 50 years ago would hardly have raised an eyebrow. And of course, as usual, the woke authorities acted as if the victimizer were the victim and law enforcement were the problem. No wonder Britain is going to hell in a rainbow-colored hand basket. You know who doesn’t care about using violence and incredibly insulting terms? The hordes of Muslim migrants UK leaders have brought in. Try telling Mohammed the Jihadi to treat other people with courtesy and respect. Heck, try telling the knifeman Castle arrested to use courtesy and respect— it won’t work.

Castle is now being allowed by the police appeals tribunal to appeal his firing and the reasoning behind it. He told The Telegraph, “I am very pleased that my appeal against my dismissal has been granted on all the grounds that were submitted on my behalf. These past six months have been very difficult for me, losing a job that I loved serving the people of Dorset which I spent many years doing.” Castle is making the argument that the Dorset Police decision was unreasonable and a breach of conduct procedures, and that there is now new evidence to support his case.

He described how nightmarish the situation is: “To end up being dismissed overnight, I'll be honest, shattered me. Both the hurt and the pain have been enormous and devastating in equal measures. Losing my good reputation has also taken its toll. I'm very grateful that I have had the support of my wife and family through some horrible, difficult months.”

Of course, UK police authorities are also arresting dozens of people every day for social media posts while ignoring rampant illegal alien crime, so perhaps Castle’s story is not so shocking after all.

