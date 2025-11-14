Every SNAP Recipient Has to Reapply, Prove Necessity for Benefits

Every SNAP food stamp recipient will now have to reapply and prove that he actually needs the benefits after the Trump administration found hundreds of thousands of dead people receiving benefits and people receiving benefits twice over.

Advertisement

I reported yesterday that the Trump administration, as of last week, found 500,000 double dippers and 5000 dead people receiving food stamps across 29 states. The updated number provided this week is 186,000 dead people on SNAP (which means, of course, actually their living family members). The numbers will certainly be higher if they ever obtain data from deep blue states. Also, some 80% of recipients are able-bodied and could work, but do not. And that is why Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins says SNAP is going to be completely revamped and every recipient will have to reapply and provide proof that he really, truly needs it.

Rollins told Newsmax, “186,000 deceased men and women and children in this country are receiving a check. Now, that is what we're really going to start clamping down on. [And] here's the really stunning thing: This is just data from those 29 mostly red states.” Those are the states that complied with the federal government on investigating and cleaning up food stamp lists. Obviously, states like California and New York are not included on that list.

SNAP fraud is out of control, and the numbers we HAVE prove it.



Data from just 29 states uncovered nearly 200,000 people with dead people’s social security numbers… Meanwhile, 21 states are suing to keep their data hidden.



Why block transparency unless the truth is worse than… pic.twitter.com/XAjHKncCfp — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) November 13, 2025

Advertisement

Recommended: 80 Percent of H-1B Visas Are for Entry or Junior-Level Jobs, Journo Says

The secretary described how the Trump administration plans to address the fraud. “It's going to give us a platform and a trajectory to fundamentally rebuild this program, have everyone reapply for their benefit, make sure that everyone that's taking a taxpayer-funded benefit through SNAP or food stamps, that they literally are vulnerable, and they can't survive without it,” she said.

According to Rollins, “The president has made this a priority. We will fix this program.” Hopefully, that will save us many millions of dollars in taxpayer cash. Rollins told Newsmax that over 120 people have already been arrested with charges for SNAP fraud. “There's a lot of people already sitting in jail, but I think we're just at the very tip of the iceberg with what we're going to find,” Rollins emphasized. Goodness only knows how many noncitizens are getting food stamps.

It seems pretty safe to say that Democrats are shielding illegals and fraudsters who are on food stamps. As Rollins asked on X, “Why block transparency unless the truth is worse than the headlines? This is exactly what happens when a massive program runs on outdated lists and zero accountability. Not to mention the 40% increase in recipients under the Biden Administration.”

Advertisement

As I have noted before, SNAP is set up to allow purchases of totally unnecessary food items (top SNAP purchases include soft drinks, candy, and bag snacks). It also permits countless people to receive food stamps who are perfectly capable of working — not to mention that 40% of food stamp recipients are obese.

This is a necessary and praiseworthy reform effort from the Trump administration. And ironically, we would probably never have known how corrupt SNAP is had the Democrats not induced a government shutdown.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and key events. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.