‘Blood-Drinking Drag Nun’ to Perform for Kids in Wisconsin

A “Satan-worshipping” drag performer who mocks Catholic nuns with his ghastly get-up and “drinks blood” while performing abortion rituals was scheduled to do a story hour for children today at a Wisconsin casino.

Nothing like a fun family outing to watch an insane pervert dump fake blood on himself and mock Christianity — you know, something the whole family can enjoy, even the toddlers. That seems to be the attitude of Oneida Casino in Wisconsin. Worst of all, the sacrilegious display specifically ridiculing Catholics was scheduled for today, Sunday, which is not only the Lord‘s day, but also the important Catholic feast of All Souls.

Leftists not only seem to reject all belief in souls, but they are also determined to make fun of those who do believe in the most disgusting ways whenever possible. Gays Against Groomers (GAG) exposed the fact that the casino drag show appeared to be aimed at children, since the event is open to all ages:

🚨 Shameful! A demonic drag nun, known for blood-drinking and abortion-simulation performances, is scheduled to perform for KIDS at the Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) in Green Bay, WI. pic.twitter.com/Qr1ha3OuQt — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) October 31, 2025

GAG emphasized that the drag queen in question specializes in demonic rituals that include destroying Bibles and glorifying abortion. It is incredibly creepy that the casino is hosting this individual at all, but particularly for a supposedly “family friendly” event.

Such a creep shouldn’t be allowed within three miles of children. Any parent who took his kids to this event has a dead conscience, and I feel sorry for kids raised by such ideologues. The children will be brain-washed into Satanic beliefs and sexual perversion from the youngest ages, set up for heartbreak and moral degeneracy.

Below is the Facebook post from NEW Pride Alive advertising the event, which included the story hour as part of the awful offerings:

🌈NEW Pride 2025: Parking & Entrance Instructions🌈 We are so excited to welcome you this Nov 2nd! Please read the instructions below to make your arrival stress-free. 🗓️ Event Date: Sunday, November 2nd 📍 Location: Oneida Casino Hotel, 2040 Airport Dr., Green Bay WI 🚗 Parking Instructions: Free parking is available! Please park in the large lot to the South of the main entrance. Path and entrance are outlined in red. 🚪 Event Entrance: The event entrance is located at the South Convention Center Doors, not the main hotel lobby. Entrance is circled in red on the images. Look for volunteers and signs to help with where to go. We've provided maps/photos to show you exactly where to park and enter. We can't wait to celebrate with you! 🌈 #NEWPride2025 #GreenBayPride #OneidaCasinoHotel #EventParking #Directions #SeeYouSunday

Just as LGBTQ radicals co-opted the rainbow, the biblical sign of God’s covenant (Genesis 9), so they feel the need to corrupt all Christian symbols, sacred objects, and books.

Half of our nation is mentally and morally ill. They’re here, they’re demonically queer, and they’re coming for our children.

