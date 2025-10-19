Multiple people, including a student, were hospitalized with injuries after a mass shooting at Oklahoma State University very early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at a residence hall on the Stillwater campus during homecoming weekend. At the time the New York Post published its report, no one had been killed and only three had been injured. Oklahoma State University (OSU) Police and Safety provided very few details on X, offering nothing about the shooter and no updates about the current condition of victims.

“At approximately 3:40 am, the OSU Police Department responded to Carreker East res. hall after shooting victims reported the incident,” OSU Police and Safety posted this morning. “There is no ongoing threat to campus.” It added a phone number to contact with information and a link for updates.

The most recent update at that link states that the OSU Police Department responded to Carreker East residencel hall “after shooting victims arrived at off-campus locations and reported the incident.” It appears that the victims were therefore not near death.

CAMPUS SHOOTING: Multiple people, including at least one student, were hospitalized after an incident at an Oklahoma State University residence hall early Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/GtDapQZggl — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 19, 2025

OSU Chief of Police Michael Beckner confirmed that there were indeed multiple victims, including an OSU student, though he did not state if any of them were in critical condition. He did say that they were all being treated at Oklahoma City and Tulsa hospitals.

OSU law enforcement is on scene and investigating. They ask everyone who does not live in Carreker East to avoid the area. There is no ongoing threat to campus. Initial reports indicate a large, private party occurred at an off-campus location. After the gathering disbanded, some attendees returned to Carreker East where the shooting occurred.

No details appear to be public about who the shooter might be or why he was shooting the victims. No names were released for the victims, either.

It seems as if there is a mass shooting every couple of days now in the United States, a phenomenon which is new in our history. Contributing factors include Democrats’ inflammatory rhetoric and pro-crime policies, and the culmination of years of societal and moral breakdown.

Crime, political violence, and murder are rampant in America. It’s not because we have guns — as HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has pointed out before, Americans had guns for centuries without mass shootings being common. But Democrats refuse all effective solutions to cracking down on crime and instead blame guns — as if criminals only commit crimes if they can legally obtain firearms.

We pray for the full recovery of the Oklahoma State University victims and all other mass shooting victims in recent weeks and months. And most especially we pray for an end to this plague of senseless violence in our great country.

