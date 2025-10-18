Antifa Calls for Attack on Fed Property That Dems Sued Not to Protect

As warned, Antifa is infiltrating the “No Kings” protest in Portland, Ore., and launching a separate protest of their own, using the opportunity to agitate for more attacks on federal government property beyond just the besieged ICE facility.

As PJ Media reported Friday, Antifa was calling for its members to infiltrate the anti-Trump protests today and try to turn them violent. And shamefully, Oregon Democrats have already moved to make such attacks by leftist thugs much easier.

The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo reported Saturday, “Antifa have been posting flyers around Portland with addresses of other federal properties for their comrades to attack. The goal is to strike elsewhere while federal resources are focused on the ICE facility. Democrats have sued to block troops from protecting federal property in the state.”

On the ground in Portland for No Kings protests , several other protests not affiliated with No Kings organizers are also occurring around the city , with some calling for violence against ICE agents. There is a scheduled protest outside the ICE facility at 5 pm not associated… pic.twitter.com/b6c8VIa1vX — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 18, 2025

Another social media post and poster from activist Robert Evans, which Ngo uncovered, advertised a Defense Fund PDX “Street Fair” for “the Bail fund” in Portland. Ngo explained that the Antifa event is fundraising for a group that helped raise money for violent 2020 Antifa terrorists.

Portland Antifa are promoting a fundraiser for a group that raised money for violent 2020 Antifa terrorists. The “street fair” for the Defense Fund PDX is happening on Oct. 18 from 2–7 p.m. on Clinton Street and 25th. Antifa will be there to recruit, radicalize and build… pic.twitter.com/aVizv8S94u — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2025

Again, this is important because Democrats in Portland specifically and Oregon overall sued to prevent Donald Trump from deploying the National Guard to Portland, which caused a federal judge to halt Trump‘s planned deployment temporarily. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut blathered about “martial law” and the “tradition of resistance to government overreach,” but actually, the violence and criminal activity in Portland have been extreme for months.

Indeed, the ICE facility there has long essentially been a fortress under siege from continual waves of attack. These are not minor protests, nor are they peaceful expressions of free speech. There is literally mob rule and insurrection in Portland.

In fact, Antifa protesters in Portland are once again demanding money for bail and for tactical gear and supplies with a sign at the Antifa occupation zone around the ICE facility.

Portland, Ore. — A Welcome sign at the Antifa occupation outside the ICE facility includes:



— Mutual aid donation accounts on Venmo and CashApp.



— Phone number for the National Lawyers Guild, which is an Antifa-aligned leftist group of lawyers who work to bail out protesters… pic.twitter.com/tCj5asHDlS — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 18, 2025

Until and unless there are serious consequences and major military action to end the Antifa violence, it will continue to spiral out of control.

