Brotherly Love: Student Condemns LGBTQ Bathroom Policies Endangering His Sister

Brave students staged a walkout at an Anaheim, Calif., high school this week to protest the fact that boys who claim to be girls can use girls’ restrooms at the school. One boy said he was taking a stand on behalf of his sister and slammed school officials for making girls unsafe.

Advertisement

In our society now, leftists have discouraged boys and men from being protective, vilifying them if they stand up for the women they love. Protection is falsely framed as oppression. But one student who didn’t buy the propaganda courageously spoke out against the woke LGBTQ policies at his school that put his sister and her friends in distressing and uncomfortable situations.

“Hello everyone, and good morning,” the student began. “My name is Eddie. I'm a freshman here at Esperanza High School, and I want to start by thanking everyone who came today to support and listen. This situation at our school has made a lot of students uncomfortable.”

He emphasized, “Restrooms are supposed to be private and safe, but when a male student goes in a girls’ restroom, it doesn't feel that way anymore. For the girls here, it creates stress and discomfort.”

“As a brother, it is very hard for me to see my sister struggling with this, especially when I can't fix it for her. That's why I'm speaking up. I want her and all the other girls here to feel safe in a place that should be private.”



💛🤍💜 pic.twitter.com/b1Z2PTVZoc — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) October 1, 2025

Then came the sweet part: “As a brother, it is very hard for me to see my sister struggling with this, especially when I can't fix it for her, that's why I'm speaking up. I want her and all the other girls here to feel safe in a place that should be private.”

Advertisement

The student rejected propaganda from LGBTQ activists that he and the girls who were surrounding him are hateful for objecting to the bathroom policy. “This isn't about hate. It's about respect,” he said. “Respect means listening when students say they don't feel… comfortable. Girls deserve to feel secure in their own restroom without worrying about who might walk in. That's why I'm here to be a voice and to ask that our school make sure every student feels safe. Thank you again to everyone who came. Together, we can all make a difference.”

California Family Council Outreach Director Sophia Lorey posted on Sept. 30 that the Esperanza High School students were holding their walkout the next day in protest of the LGBTQ bathroom policies at the high school:

Tomorrow in Anaheim, CA, HS students are taking a stand. They’re WALKING OUT because a male has been allowed in the girls’ bathrooms.



“As a student at Esperanza High School, I am not okay with the fact that a male has been entering and using our girls’ restrooms. I am leading… pic.twitter.com/5RhxFiTrk8 — Sophia Lorey (@SophiaSLorey) September 30, 2025

Read Also: ‘Inferno’: Key Los Angeles Chevron Refinery on Fire

In 2023, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law requiring all California schools to have gender neutral bathrooms to accommodate LGBTQ-identifying individuals. Theoretically, this was supposed to provide an alternative for dudes in dresses who want to pretend they are females. All it seems to have done, however, is strengthen the determination of leftist administrators to pander to gender dysphoric individuals with school policies. Notably, Newsom also signed into law a dangerous and disturbing piece of legislation last year that bans schools from having to inform parents if their children are “gender transitioning.”

Advertisement

After all of the incidents of girls being harassed and assaulted by “trans” boys in bathrooms, schools need to prioritize girls’ safety.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about Democrat propaganda and the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.