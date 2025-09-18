The Insanity That Created Kirk’s Killer: Lefty Says Dating ‘Trans’ Male Doesn’t Equal ‘Gay’

Instead of recognizing that their ideology helped inspire accused murderer Tyler Robinson to kill Charlie Kirk, many LGBTQ activists are doubling down on insanity. But it is their lies that spur violence like Kirk’s assassination. For instance, one nutcase was fixated on telling people that a man in a romantic relationship with a man who identifies as a woman makes the first man … heterosexual?

Robinson was from a Republican family, but he was radicalized and brainwashed in high school and college by the LGBTQ alphabet soup cult. He became so filled with hatred against Charlie Kirk for refusing to conform to his warped fantasy that he ended up shooting the conservative influencer. Charlie Kirk was always very kind and charitable toward homosexuals and transgenders, but he would not affirm that their lifestyles were praiseworthy. And that was enough to trigger deadly violence against him.

Robinson’s radicalization did not happen in a vacuum. Every day of his life, he was told lies that led him to hate Kirk. Here's an example of the sort of content brainwashing young Americans: A considerably pierced and effeminate man (using the term loosely) took to TikTok last spring to lecture, with excessive condescension and self-righteousness, “I just want to remind you guys that if you are a man dating a trans woman, that does not make you gay, because trans women are women. Say [it] with me now: Trans women are women. They’re actually some of the most incredible women I know."

“If you’re a man dating a trans woman, that does not make you gay.”



uhmm.. 😑 pic.twitter.com/PXTWWJ3HWa — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) April 3, 2025

It is amazing how the same leftists who accuse Republicans of being sexist then say that men make better women than women do. Mr. Privilege Points sneered in conclusion, “And if you are dating a trans woman, you should feel lucky and maybe, like, worship the ground she walks on.”

This video has now resurfaced, leading James Woods to retort, “Not gay, but decidedly homosexual.”

Loony-bin didn’t mention Tyler Robinson, who is accused of murdering Charlie Kirk at a Utah university last week, because he made the video before the assassination. But this whole lie is at the crux of the ongoing debate about Robinson, since he is, according to authorities, in a romantic relationship with a man who identifies as a woman. That does, in fact, make him homosexual, because no matter how much cross-dressing or how many hormones and surgeries Robinson’s former partner utilizes, he will still always be a biological male.

Homosexuality and transgenderism are anti-Biblical (see Genesis 1:27, Romans 1:26ff, 1 Cor. 6:9-10), and they are also perversions of nature. Consequently, it is no surprise that homosexuals are more likely to have numerous sexually transmitted diseases. Homosexuals and transgenders are also more likely to be depressed and have mental health issues. This leads to the point that, in fact, transgenderism is itself a mental health condition. It is biologically impossible to alter one’s sex. Unfortunately, people with gender dysphoria in America have been told so many times by the Democrats that not using preferred pronouns is akin to genocide and anyone who sticks with biology is practically Hitler that they believe violence is justified.

Countless crazy leftists have said Charlie Kirk deserved to die because of his opinion on LGBTQ ideology. In other words, they equated words with violence and so made literal assassination morally equivalent to free speech disagreement.

And this is why that silly individual in the video above is dangerous. I am not accusing him of fomenting violence directly, but he is part of the whole evil ideology that created Tyler Robinson, Robert Westman, Snehal Ansh Srivastava, Audrey Hale, “Alec” McKinney, the “Ziz” cult, and all the other LGBTQ shooters and terrorists we have seen in recent years.

Mental illness breeds violence. And we are seeing that written in blood.

