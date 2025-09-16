Three Reported Dead in Chicago School Shooting

A middle school shooting in Chicago left three dead according to reports from the violence-plagued Illinois city Tuesday evening.

Initial reports, as of around 8 p.m. Eastern, do not specify whether the victims were children or adults. WGN9 Chicago relayed some details provided by police, including the fact that the victims died at the scene of the shooting.

Police told the press that the incident appeared to be domestic-related, though it is not clear exactly what this means. Berwyn police responded to Lincoln Middle School after officers heard gunfire coming from the area of the school. WGN9 did not say whether the shooter had been captured, though the police claim to have seen him firing into a car when they arrived, before turning to fire at police, who did not return fire and simply took cover. The outlet’s cameras were able to capture footage from above of students being escorted out of the school by police.

Despite not clarifying if the shooter had been caught, WGN9 relayed police assurances that the danger was over. Berwyn police deemed the shooting an “isolated incident.” In a subsequent statement, however, the police said that all parties were “accounted for,” which seems to imply they had caught the shooter.

CBS Chicago stated:

The sound of about 20 gunshots was captured by neighboring cameras. A witness said the gunman approached a car and looked angry before shooting at the windshield of a parked car, but could not tell if anyone was inside… The assistant principal, in a note, said most of the students were gone for the day, and students in after-school programs were safe.

The Berwyn Police Department statement on X, which appeared to match the details above, said, "At approximately 4:05 PM today, Berwyn Police officers heard gunfire near Lincoln Middle School and responded. Upon arrival, officers observed a male suspect firing a rifle into another vehicle. As officers approached the scene, they came under fire from the suspect. Officers took cover and did not return fire."

The school was therefore placed on lockdown. "Tragically, the incident resulted in the deaths of three individuals at the scene, and at this time this incident appears to be domestic-related. All parties involved are accounted for, and authorities have confirmed that there is no ongoing danger to the community." The WESTAF Forensic Team was on the scene.

There has been a concerning spate in school shootings across the country recently, including Robert “Robin” Westman killing children at Minneapolis’s Annunciation Catholic School and a shooter at Evergreen High School in Colorado injuring two other students before killing himself. And, of course, Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University.

Indeed, violence fueled by Democrat rhetoric and pro-crime policies appears to be on the rise across the nation, with children particularly targeted by crazed and deranged individuals.

