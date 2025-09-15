State Department Revokes Visa for Rapper Who Mocked Assassination of Charlie Kirk

The Trump-Rubio U.S. State Department revoked the visa of a punk rapper who viciously and gleefully mocked the assassination of Charlie Kirk at a show.

A clip of Bobby Vylan, aka Pascal Robinson-Foster, the frontman for the English punk rap duo also called Bob Vylan, sparked outrage when he ghoulishly joked and danced on stage after Kirk’s assassination.

Walking back in forth in front of a Palestinian flag at an Amsterdam venue, Vylan ranted, “I wanna dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of sh*t of a human being, the pronouns was/were,” at which the audience began screaming and applauding with excitement. Grinning, Vylan yelled, “Cause if you talk sh*t you will get banged. Rest in piss, Charlie Kirk, you piece of sh*t,” after which he started dancing in joy to wild audience cheers. Vylan also reportedly asked if there were “any snipers in the room.”

— Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) September 14, 2025

Fortunately, Vylan didn’t get away without consequences for his loathsome and abhorrent behavior. The U.S. State Department revoked his visa and let the rapper know that if he and his fellow rapper want to celebrate political assassination, they will have to do it overseas and not in the United States.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau replied to Sequoia Partner Shaun Maguire, one of the men who expressed outrage at the clip, by posting on X, “You are not alone. Rest assured that the @StateDept has revoked his visa so at least he will not be engaging in his grotesque diatribes on American soil.”

Landau had already warned visa holders soon after the assassination, “In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country. I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action. Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people.”

This is hardly the first time the Bob Vylan duo, which just lost it next gig in the Netherlands over the shocking glorification of violence, has endorsed terrorism, per the New York Post:

Bob Vylan remains under investigation following a controversial performance at Glastonbury in June, where they led the massive audience in gang chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF” in referencing the Israeli Defense Forces.

It turns out people who support terrorism against Israelis for being Jews also support terrorism against conservatives for being conservative. Who would have thought?

We already have enough mentally ill people encouraging domestic terrorism right here in America; we don’t need to import them from overseas. Bob Vylan’s visa privileges are pronouns was/were.