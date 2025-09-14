DC Officials to Honor Charlie Kirk at Kennedy Center Vigil

Catherine Salgado | 10:50 AM on September 14, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Numerous Trump administration officials and congressmen are coming to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Sunday night to honor assassinated Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk.

When the prayer vigil for “national treasure” Kirk was first announced, no venue was officially confirmed, though registration was required —not only for security reasons but also likely due to the large expected turnout, since crowds for Kirk vigils around the country and the world have reached extremely large proportions. Kari Lake, who is the acting chief executive officer for the United States Agency for Global Media, shared a poster on Sunday morning showing that the venue will be the Kennedy Center.

Lake also confirmed a list of famous politicians set to attend the event, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and, of course, Lake herself.

The Kennedy Center observed a moment of silence before the evening performance on the day when Kirk was assassinated.

       Read AlsoEU Parliament Prez Refused Moment of Silence for Charlie Kirk

It is not clear if Donald Trump will make an appearance. He has not been mentioned in any of the official communications.

Organizers reportedly described the prayer vigil as an event both of sorrow and of celebration: “This service will be a unifying event focused on prayer, mourning, and celebrating the life, legacy, and memory of Charlie Kirk — a national treasure whose life was cut far too short.”

Charlie Kirk’s official memorial is set to be held September 21 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Kirk family resides in Arizona. Trump did say that he would be attending the services there. Turning Point USA announced the memorial and stated that it is called “Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk.”

Trump will also posthumously award Kirk the country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The president praised Kirk as “a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people.” Trump also predicted that “the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on.”

