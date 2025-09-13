EU Parliament Prez Refused Moment of Silence for Charlie Kirk

Catherine Salgado | 12:56 PM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

Patriots from numerous Western countries all face the same Marxist evil in their ruling politicians. In America, congressional Democrats protested an extra moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk. In the European Union, the parliament president denied requests for a moment of silence on behalf of Charlie Kirk.

Like a Hydra, Marxism has sprouted heads among leftist parties in a numerous Western nations. And like true acolytes of their evil master, these Marxists oppress, despise, and abuse the rights of ordinary citizens, while protecting and rewarding those who victimize them. And it turns out that the woke president of the EU Parliament hates Charlie Kirk as much as American Democrats do.

Christine Anderson, a German member of the European Parliament (MEP), posted on X Friday, “Nearly 100 Members of EU Parliament requested a moment of silence to honor Charlie Kirk. The President denied it. We got up anyway to. Our silence spoke louder than their bad judgment.”

Lawyers for Justice Ireland (LFJI) were furious. “This highlights the absolute evil inherent in the leftists of the world,” the group declared. “A young man is murdered for having a different opinion, he harmed no one, he believed in debating and discussing things with people who held different opinions. He was the father of young children, a husband, a son, a brother, a friend. Yet what we have witnessed over social media is the hatred of the advocates of ‘equality’, ‘justice’, ‘peace’ and ‘love’ as they celebrate and clap and cheer when an innocent young man is murdered.”

LFJI warned its fellow Irish and Europeans, “Let there be no illusions about their intentions, they are at war with humanity, with life itself. These individuals are the epitome of evil.”

Thousands of people around the world have turned up to vigils and events honoring Kirk’s memory after a deranged leftist assassinated the TPUSA founder Wednesday. The march for free speech in London today drew estimated millions of people, and the marchers honored Kirk, chanting his name and waving large images of Kirk’s face.

RelatedDhillon Tells ASU to Lawyer Up After Kirk Vigil Blocked

From New Zealand, a very unique tribute:

In Australia, a huge crowd gathered for a candlelit vigil to honor Kirk and pray for him. 

And in cities and campuses across America, patriots held vigils for Kirk.

If the test of life is how many people are heartbroken by your passing, then Charlie Kirk truly had an exceptional life.

