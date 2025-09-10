‘Intolerable Error’: Economics Expert Slams Massive BLS Failure

Economics expert Steve Moore emphasized how truly insane the Biden-era Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) overestimation of job creation in recent months and years has been. It demonstrates not merely incompetence, but a profound flaw with the system and the people running it.

Of course, Moore admitted in a piece for Fox Business, most of us strongly suspected that the economy was much worse than we were being told, which is why the Democrats lost the 2024 elections primarily on economic issues. We knew that it was harder to find jobs and prices were more expensive than the official government data indicated. But to overcount job creation by 3 million is a failure so huge it’s difficult to fathom.

“From March 2024 to March 2025—a period mostly covering the final year of the Biden administration — BLS overestimated job numbers by 911,000,” Moore wrote.

But it gets much, much worse even than that. “Over the last three years, the BLS has overcounted nearly 3 million jobs that didn't exist,” Moore emphasized. “These aren't random errors when every revision skews in the same direction.”

Nor is unreliable data at an end — the institutional corruption is too deep. “Even more troubling, the BLS numbers released last week pointed in opposite directions,” Moore explained. Were 22,000 jobs or 300,000 jobs created? That’s a big gap.

By relying on faulty data and skewed reporting methods, BLS essentially invented millions of jobs that weren't there. That flawed data was then used by the Biden administration and the legacy media to promote a job market that didn’t exist, instead of reporting the weak jobs' recovery.

Moore labeled this a “shocking and intolerable error,” but noted that BLS errors have unfortunately become the norm in recent years. Obviously something is seriously flawed and needs to be fixed. And probably significant firings will have to be part of that reform. At this point, we simply can’t trust the Consumer Price Index (measuring the impact of inflation on Americans’ buying power), the jobs numbers, or anything else out of BLS. Their credibility is shot.

It appears BLS was indeed trying to cover specifically for the failure of Bidenomics, given that job numbers for the last year of Biden‘s term were more than 50% off. “Policymakers throughout the government rely on BLS data to shape decisions on taxes, spending and monetary policies,” Moore emphasized. “Americans across the country rely on BLS data to judge how elected officials’ decisions affect their daily lives and the issues that matter to them, meaning flawed data could change the outcomes of our elections.”

Moore is hopeful that economist EJ Antoni, Trump’s pick to head BLS who doesn’t shy away from highlighting hard truths, can reform BLS. Certainly it is absolutely necessary that someone implement reform.

As a person who has had to job hunt within the last couple of years, and who has young friends that have been desperately trying to find a full-time job for years, I can affirm that we knew the Biden-era job numbers were BS. We just didn’t know quite how brazen the Feds were with their false data.

