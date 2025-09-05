HUD Secretary Slams Religious Discrimination, DEI Fixation of Biden Predecessors

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner is disgusted at how his department practiced religious discrimination and prioritized woke ideology during the Biden-Harris era.

Advertisement

The Justice Department’s Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias told Fox News Friday it uncovered a slew of examples of anti-Christian bias from the Biden administration, including at HUD specifically. Turner complimented Attorney General Pam Bondi and declared, “Religious discrimination will not be tolerated — especially Anti-Christian bias that goes against America’s foundational values. [Trump] is bringing faith back to our country.”

The task force stated that Biden’s HUD “discriminated against Christian perspectives in its marketing, treating social media posts celebrating Christian holidays, such as Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and Easter, differently than posts celebrating other religious or interest group holidays, including Pride Month, Ramadan, and Diwali.” Turner provided one example himself:

Anti-Christian bias permeated all of government in the Biden administration.



HUD staff were told to take down social posts celebrating Easter weekend, while similar posts for Pride Month received no scrutiny.



Thank you @AGPamBondi for bringing light to darkness. pic.twitter.com/odYKm3OHnV — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) September 5, 2025

Advertisement

Turner also enthusiastically advertised “Foundation of Faith: Prayer, Action, and Hope in Times of Disaster,” a HUD event apparently part of the ongoing America 250 celebrations. “Join HUD as we say thank you to faith leaders from across the country who stepped up in America’s time of need to serve their community,” Turner wrote. “Excited to have Pastors & special musical guest, Sean Feucht this Saturday, from 6-8 PM, on the National Mall at the Smithsonian Metro Stop.”

For Our VIPs: Dems Condemn RFK’s Health Advice but Lauded ‘Rachel’ Levine

But religious discrimination is not the only Biden leftover with which Turner is dealing. He also highlighted how HUD recently dismissed a Biden-era case targeting a recycling company over “equity.” Turner praised Trump on X and added, “Chicago needs to be cleaned up. Just look at the weaponization that HUD ended. This Biden-era agreement with Chicago called for zoning reforms in the name of ‘equity’ and ‘environmental justice.’ HUD's resources are for the PEOPLE, not to empower politicians and activists.”

Breitbart wrote the report, which Turner shared. The outlet provided the names involved in the “equity” case in Chicago:

Advertisement

One case involved the relocation of General Iron, a car and metal shredding operation, to the Southeast Side of the city. Reserve Management Group (RMG) is the parent company of General Iron. In 2023, then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an agreement with the Biden HUD on her last day in office, and now-Mayor Brandon Johnson said he would uphold it.

But HUD’s leaders now are not impressed by the imposition of woke ideology on “fair housing” projects.

Our taxpayer money should not be funding racist, anti-Judeo-Christian initiatives. Applying money and resources to such woke nonsense is anti-American. Fortunately, Donald Trump, Scott Turner, and the rest of the Trump administration are not caving to the woke demands for making leftism the state religion, as it essentially was under Joe Biden.

Here at PJ Media, we don’t bash religion as leftist media does. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!