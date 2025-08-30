Meet the Killers, Creeps, and Fraudsters Whom ICE Caught

From drunk drivers to drug traffickers to killers to wife abusers to pedophiles, ICE is arresting dangerous illegal alien criminals on an almost daily basis.

It is absolutely mind-blowing how many illegal aliens were arrested and even convicted for serious crimes, often multiple times over, and yet did not get deported. That’s the threat which the Trump administration is trying to address, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been busy rounding up the worst of the worst, as ICE’s X feed amply illustrates.

There are far too many drunk driving illegal aliens, and some of them end up killing Americans through their reckless stupidity. “Honduran national Julio Cesar Herrera Gonzales veered his Maserati into oncoming traffic causing a fatal accident in Nashville — allegedly drunk at the time. He was illegally present with a prior U.S. conviction,” ICE noted. Again, somehow he had a prior conviction and yet was still in the U.S. — driving a freaking Maserati — and able to cause a deadly crash.

Mexican illegal Juan Lopez-Vasquez was just put under arrest thanks to ICE Homeland Security Investigations and its federal partners. His charges include spousal abuse, a DUI, and a hit and run.

At least Jair Jose Nunez didn’t kill anyone, but he “was already convicted of impaired driving twice. He’s facing his third DUI now. ICE San Francisco arrested him and will keep him from getting behind the wheel in California by holding him in ICE custody pending a judge’s removal decision,” ICE reported.

Manuel Ivan Castillo Estrada is an illegal from Mexico who ICE Houston arrested and sentenced to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a child in Hidalgo County, Texas. After that, apparently, he was allowed to go free in America again. Likewise, Jose De Jesus Guzman Quezada, a convicted sex offender, was just arrested in Oregon.

Then there’s Marion Andres Gomez-Arenas, who boasts a whopping 18 prior convictions:

Cuban illegal Odalys Abreu was ordered removed in 1995, back when she was still in her 20s, ICE explained. Thirty years later, she was still in Tampa, Florida, where ICE arrested her for charges related to larceny and drugs, unlawful reentry into America, and violations of the Laken Riley Act, which requires “detention of aliens charged with or convicted of a theft crime, crimes that result in serious injury or death, or assaulting an officer.”

Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia will hopefully not ruin any more lives. He now faces multiple life sentences and a $15 billion money judgment, ICE reported, after the cartel thug pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to leading a criminal enterprise and violations of the RICO Act. He will be sentenced at the beginning of next year.

These are just a few of the dirtbags whom ICE has arrested, charged, and helped bring to justice in recent days. This is the way to make America safe again.

