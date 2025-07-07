J.K. Rowling Critic Faces Hefty Sentence for Crimes Against Children

Harry Potter authoress J.K. Rowling has once again proved to be right about a critic who pushed a fantasy world much darker and more twisted than any teen novel about witches — except the critic pretends that fantasy is reality. It turns out a Pride activist who supported child mutilation is also a pedophilic predator.

It doesn’t take a crystal ball or divination class to predict that an activist for child mutilation and men in women’s sports has parts of his past that he wouldn’t like the law to uncover. Once again, a transgender “advocate” turns out to be a dangerous pervert, facing a sentence of over two decades in prison for child rape.

Rowling posted last week, “Stephen Ireland, who targeted me with endless abuse on here because I oppose the chemical castration of children and the removal of protected spaces for women and girls, has just been sentenced to 30 years in jail for child rape.” The BBC and UK Daily Mail reported that the sentence was 24 years, but other outlets appear to have reported 30 years.

The authoress included a screenshot of just one message from Ireland, displaying his irrationality, stupidity, biological ignorance, and fanaticism. Accusing the liberal Rowling of being a “TERF,” or a trans-exclusionary radical feminist, Ireland shrieked, “How to ruin a legacy… Very disappointing JK!”

Referring to the fact that no amount of surgery can make biological males have female body functions like periods, Ireland made the ridiculous claim that castrated men are like menopausal women: “What happens when women enter menopause? What about women who had hysterectomies? Women who don’t menstruate because of hormonal issues? Are they not women? Nothing YOU say stops Trans Women from being Women.”

True — biology does that. And no amount of carving up and adding on body parts can make a man anything but a man.

🚨 UK pride group founder jailed for r_ping a 12yo.



Stephen Ireland, who co-founded Pride in Surrey in 2018, r_ped the child at an apartment he shared with his partner & co-defendant David Sutton in Addlestone in 2024 after messaging on Grindr. (The same hookup app advertised… pic.twitter.com/fuvHqAiWex — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) July 1, 2025

From The Daily Mail:

The founder of a Pride group who raped an 'extremely vulnerable' boy who he met on Grindr has been jailed for 24 years…Stephen Ireland, 42, who co-founded Pride in Surrey in 2018, raped the child at the flat he shared with his then partner and co-defendant David Sutton, 27, in Addlestone on April 19, 2024. Ireland was sentenced to 24 years' imprisonment with a six year extended licence on one count of rape, three counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault, conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a child, arranging commission of a child sex offence, six counts of making indecent photographs of children, four counts of distributing indecent photographs of children, possession of prohibited images, and possession of an extreme pornographic image.

The victim was only 12 years’ old at the time of the rape. Ireland had the child smoke something that contained methamphetamine and watch porn before the rape. The boy, who had originally told Ireland he was 17, later said he was 13, at which point Ireland reportedly answered, “OK — we just have to keep it a secret.” Ireland’s partner, Sutton, also received over four years of jail time.

The lesson is — don’t trust a radical LGBTQ activist who sexualizes kids and supports chemical castration to not be a predator.

