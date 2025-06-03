Experts Celebrate as Trump Admin Lifts Oil Drilling Bans

The Trump administration continues to roll back Biden-era drilling bans and restrictions, and energy experts are touting the good news for Americans.

On his very first day back in office, Donald Trump signed an executive order, “Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential.” Now, his Interior Secretary is doubling down on the quest for energy dominance by tapping into Alaska’s rich deposits of coal, zinc, lead, and gold — and of course, oil. Energy experts who have vocally denounced harmful “green” energy projects applauded the new moves by Trump and Burgum.

“Drill, Baby, Drill! The Alaska LNG pipeline is a resource rich pipeline, held back by the previous administration, with the potential to QUADRUPLE its oil producing capacity! This administration under @POTUS is unleashing these vital resources,” Burgum posted Monday.

Jason Isaac, who is the CEO of the American Energy Institute, reacted to this news, “President Trump’s move to restore drilling in Alaska’s Arctic region is a bold and necessary step toward reclaiming American energy independence. By reversing Biden’s disastrous restrictions on 13 million acres, Trump is unleashing the abundant resources that power our economy, lower energy costs, and strengthen national security. This is a victory for American workers, consumers, and allies who rely on stable, affordable energy.”

Gregory Wrightstone, executive director of the CO2 Coalition, also mentioned Trump’s boost of drilling in the Gulf of America in his comments. “The National Petroleum Reserve (NPR) was created more than 100 years ago specifically to provide a supply of oil for America’s energy security,” he said. “That energy security can be achieved by responsibly developing our oil reserves including in the Gulf of America, our vast shale oil deposits in America’s heartland and now, thankfully, the 13 million acres of the NPR that are going to be developed.”

Wrightstone emphasized, “Continuation of the Biden Administration’s drilling ban would have resulted in a greater reliance on foreign supplies of oil, increases in gasoline prices and the inflationary spiral across all sectors of the American economy from increased transportation costs.” Fortunately, Trump is putting an end to that suicidal nonsense.

Steve Milloy, the senior fellow at the Energy & Environment Legal Institute, excitedly said, “More good news from the Trump administration in rolling back more of Biden’s war on fossil fuels. Promises, made. Promises kept.” The work of building up our energy independence continues, however. “But the Trump administration will need to go farther to give investors confidence that the Alaska leases will actually be viable. Radical climate activists will resort to the courts and scare off investors. There likely needs to be a legislative solution to that,” Milloy warned.

Similarly, Sterling Burnett, director of the Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute, declared, “President Biden never should have halted congressionally sanctioned oil drilling in Alaska. Trump is to be applauded, both for putting Americans' energy needs and our economic wellbeing first, and for following the law by opening these areas back up for production.”

Finally, Frank Lasee, president of Truth in Energy and Climate, stated:

The National Petroleum Reserve (NPR), created by congress over a century ago to secure America’s energy supply, supports responsible oil development on 13 million acres. President Biden’s drilling ban in Alaska undermined energy security, increasing reliance on foreign oil, raising gasoline prices, and fueling inflation through higher transportation costs. Resuming drilling puts economic growth and energy independence ahead of climate ideology in a place almost no regular American will ever visit. Trump’s reversal of Biden’s anti-energy policy is commendable, prioritizing American energy needs and economic well-being while adhering to the law.

Instead of undermining our grid and infrastructure like Biden, Trump is strengthening it. That’s exactly what we voted for.

