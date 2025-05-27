BREAKING: COVID Vaccine Removed from Childhood Schedule

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has removed the dangerous mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from the childhood schedule, and healthy pregnant women will no longer be advised to get them.

On Tuesday, Secretary Kennedy posted on X, “Today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from @CDCgov recommended immunization schedule. Bottom line: it’s common sense and it’s good science. We are now one step closer to realizing @POTUS’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.”

Independent Medical Alliance celebrated the news. “There was no medical justification for keeping mRNA COVID-19 vaccines on the childhood and pregnant women’s schedules, and we applaud Secretary Kennedy and the HHS staff for their quick action in making this change,” said Dr. Kat Lindley, the director of IMA’s Fellowship Program. “There continues to be mounting evidence of significant risks that far outweigh any potential benefit. That’s why we’re also urging the full repeal of the mRNA emergency use authorization for rigorous evaluation.”

Not so long ago, doctors were honest and wise enough to advise pregnant women not to get vaccines at all during pregnancy, because it is always unclear exactly how the vaccines might affect the unborn babies. And certainly pregnant women didn’t need the COVID-19 shot, considering that it was for a virus with an over 99% survival rate. The same certainly goes for children, who were in the least danger from COVID-19.

Kennedy is actually following the science by removing unnecessary and harmful COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.

