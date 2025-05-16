11% of Columbia Library Arrestees Use ‘They/Them’ Pronouns

One mental illness breeds another, and that’s certainly true of the pro-Hamas students arrested recently after storming Columbia University’s library. Besides being violent anti-Semites, more than one out of ten of them use plural pronouns as part of the LGBTQ cult.

The Washington Free Beacon reported last week that while only 1.6% of America’s general population and 5% of young Americans identify as transgender or non-binary, 11% of the Columbia anti-Israel students arrested for causing chaos in the library amid pre-finals study use “they/them pronouns.” What makes it particularly ironic is that in Gaza, LGBTQ-identifying individuals are subject to harsh sharia penalties, including prison time and even death.

There’s nothing more ridiculous than a lot of woke Westerners screaming hysterically in support of the very people who would happily pitch them off roofs. But if you use “they/them” as your pronouns, your connection to reality is very minimal, if not nonexistent.

At least nine out of the 81 people arrested in connection with the library incident pretend to be "they/them," the Beacon discovered from public records.

The brood of agitators run the gamut from longtime professional protesters, to otherwise carefree writers and poets. Most have long histories steeped in transgender activism. The group was part of a mob that raided and vandalized Butler Library, handed out pro-Hamas pamphlets, and injured two security officials. They were offered a chance to leave peacefully if they showed their identification, but the radicals refused and were arrested after a standoff. The disproportionate numbers come amid growing awareness of transgender-inspired violence which has in recent years included shootings in Covenant School in Tennessee, STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting in Colorado, and a 2018 mass shooting in Aberdeen, Maryland, which left four dead. Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, also famously suffered from gender dysphoria, and once attempted a sex change.

There was also the bloodthirsty "Ziz” trans cult that killed more than one individual.

Even some LGBTQ activists see how silly the campus protestors are. LGBT performer Michael Lucas scoffed, “They just go and get released in 24 hours. It’s not brave at all.” He tried to claim that “bullying and mistreatment” turn his fellow LGBTQ individuals into “very damaged people. So they have no common sense and end up taking the side of Hamas, even knowing that these people would kill them in the most barbaric way.” Which is true.

One of the arrestees is Bryanna Paz (she/they), who, according to the Beacon, was part of a “worker-owned cooperative” company and worked for a different college’s radio station where she whined about alleged racial discrimination. She also protested Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS confirmation. Zoe Foshee (they/she) has campaigned for Planned Parenthood and biological males in women’s sports. Lucas Pasquina, “they,” asserted that Columbia needed to become more socialistically queer-friendly:

“Queer liberation is intersectional… We can start by focusing on the hyper-local impact Columbia continues to have on its queer students of color, low-income queer students, and others who have been historically excluded from wealthy, white-centered activism and administrative reform.”

Sean Dunnsue, “he/they,” claims to dismantle “toxic masculinity,” sobbing he was “complicit” in “violence” because he’s a man (allegedly), the Beacon noted. Joie Lew, “they/them,” is studying settler colonialism and indigenous resilience, and besides supporting the highly unhistorical and racist 1619 Project, griped, “As a queer Asian American from the South, I was made to believe that I didn’t deserve to take up space.” Interestingly, Khanh Doan, “they/she,” is from Vietnam and could have her visa revoked.

Haven Capone, “she/they,” wrote “poetry” that included lines like “How many days in a row have I eaten Reese’s Pieces for breakfast?” and “How am I already aging enough to notice that I have started to forget What people have seen of my body?” Unfortunately, most poetry nowadays is garbage — the Substack “In Principio Erat Verbum” is a good exception — but this is a new low. The Beacon has more details on the other Columbia arrestees.

I cannot help but be reminded of how the Gerasene demoniac replied to Jesus’s asking for his name (Mark 5:9), “My name is Legion, for we are many.” Then again, Islam is a demonic religion, celebrating and endorsing rape, murder, and torture, and those who empathize with Islamic jihadis like the Columbia neo-Nazis likewise glorify the worst kind of evil. Perhaps it is all of a piece that jihad-lovers would use plural pronouns just as demons do.

