Meet the New American Pope of the Catholic Church

Habemus papam — we have a pope, and progressive Catholics will likely be pleased. And for the first time ever, the pope is an American.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Leo XIV, is an American who also has Peruvian citizenship. He was a favorite of the late Pope Francis but has often kept a fairly low public profile, meaning that while his tendencies indicate a less traditional and strictly doctrinal perspective, his likely actions as pope have yet to be clearly predicted. But his first speech ominously seemed much in line with progressive rhetoric.

It is unfortunate that the new pope was a favorite of the late Pope Francis, who prioritized leftist politics over biblical theology and doctrine, fractured the Church, scandalized even non-Catholics, and seriously offended Israeli Jews. Francis was not even remotely a unifying figure, and his supposed empathy did not extend to Chinese Catholics, traditionalists, persecuted Christians in Africa, victims of illegal alien crime, and many more. Prevost was raised to the cardinalate by Francis and helped implement Francis’s controversial plan to add women to the board that forwards bishop nominations to the pope.

BREAKING: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been selected as the first American pope to lead the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church. He has chosen the name Pope Leo XIV. pic.twitter.com/NggecTWZJo — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 8, 2025

“United, hand and hand, with God and among ourselves, let us go forward,” said Leo XIV from the balcony of St. Peter’s, saying that the world needs the light of Christ and adding, “Thank you, Pope Francis.” He rambled vaguely about “peace and justice” and “working together … to be missionaries.” He also referred to his Augustinian religious order affiliation and said he would “build bridges…and receive everyone,” which is typical leftist rhetoric. More traditionally, he urged prayers for “peace in the world” and invoked the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Associated Press reported:

Francis brought Prevost, 69, to the Vatican in 2023 to serve as the powerful head of the office that vets bishop nominations from around the world, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church… Prevost, a Chicago native, could be a first because he’s also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop… Significantly, he presided over one of the most revolutionary reforms Francis made, when he added three women to the voting bloc that decides which bishop nominations to forward to the pope. In early 2025, Francis again showed his esteem by appointing Prevost to the most senior rank of cardinals

The next pope inherits a church facing many crises, both internally and externally, political and religious, including a dearth of vocations, the ongoing sex abuse scandal, doctrinal splits within the church, multiple global wars, and heavy persecution of Christians in numerous countries. Hopefully, he will be a holy and wise man capable of handling all of these serious challenges, and not as left-leaning as his ties to Francis and progressive rhetoric indicate.

