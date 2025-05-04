Homan v. AOC: The Border Czar and the Brainless Booby

Tom Homan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Psych Ward) are squaring off over immigration enforcement, and with one side having all the brains and the law on his side, I think we can say Alexandria the Airhead doesn’t have the odds on her side.

AOC made a most enticing invitation to Trump’s border czar, who really ought to take her up on her challenge: “Tom Homan said he was going to refer me to DOJ because I’m using my free speech rights in order to advise people of their constitutional protections. To that I say: ‘Come for me, do I look like I care?’” Defending her webinar instructing migrants how to avoid and impede immigration authorities, she raved, “nothing illegal about it and if they want to make it illegal, they can come take me.” A consummation devoutly to be wished.

Homan is apparently considering it. “I'm working with the Department of Justice and finding out. Where is that line that they cross? So maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now,” he said. He also told her to read the law, which would likely be quite a challenge at her level of literacy. “What she needs to do is read the statutes enacted by Congress… because it's a crime to enter this country illegally,” Homan stated. You would think that would be obvious, but then again Democrats don’t care, because they want to flood states with new potential voters.

The border czar told Fox News, “Not only that, but when you harbor and conceal and impede law enforcement, that's a felony. What she's doing, she says she's educating everybody on their constitutional rights, and we all know they've got constitutional rights, but what she's really doing… she's trying to teach them how to evade law enforcement.”

Of course, illegal aliens don’t have any constitutional rights, so when AOC is telling them that she is lying, though she’s likely too ignorant to know the difference. Immigration authorities are also specifically allowed by law to make warrantless arrests, so when AOC is urging migrants to demand to see warrants, she is deluded about the powers of ICE and Border Patrol. Not that her opinions are ever backed by research or reality.

Homan reiterated that ICE raids are currently concentrating on national security and public safety threats by zeroing in on illegal immigrants with "significant criminal convictions." By "educating" those living in the U.S. illegally on ways to evade law enforcement, he suggested she could be sewing the seeds of another heinous crime.

Emphasizing the gravity of AOC’s outrageous behavior, Homan referred to the tragic death of Laken Riley, murdered by an illegal alien who took a taxpayer-funded flight to Georgia, “Let's hope [the congresswoman is] not educating the next person who gets out and murders a young college student in Georgia… She can call it education all she wants. But we all know it's about evading law enforcement.”

Perhaps it’s time to let AOC learn how to try and avoid law enforcement through personal experience.

