Trump’s Message to America: ‘The Future Is Ours’

Donald J. Trump is once again the president of the United States of America, and he has a message for Americans: “the future is ours.”

Trump went knives out for the corrupt, anti-constitutional, treacherous Democrats who have been destroying America under the Biden-Harris administration’s reign of error in his inauguration speech. But he also laid out his plans for restoring American greatness and vowed that We the People would have the freedom, justice, and prosperity we voted for in the 2024 election.

At the end of his speech in the Capitol Rotunda, and after taking the oath of office, Donald Trump promised, “America will be respected again and admired again, including by people of religion, faith, and goodwill. We will be prosperous, we will be proud. We will be strong, and we will win like never before. We will not be conquered, we will not be intimidated, we will not be broken, and we will not fail.”

What an awesome close from the President.



"Nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans. The future is ours, and our Golden Age has just begun." pic.twitter.com/sJGMuPiITC — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) January 20, 2025

Trump inspired millions of Americans when he stood up after being shot with his fist raised defiantly, shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” That’s the spirit that is rising again in America, the spirit that drove us to victory in the 2024 election, and the spirit we hope to see transforming and renewing America in the next four years.

In fact, during his speech, Trump insisted, “My life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.” After he survived the assassination attempt, Trump had expressed his deepened faith in God. He argued that “for American citizens January 20, 2025 is liberation day.” We are finally freed from the nightmare of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and all of their Marxist ilk. It is morning once again in America.

President Trump: "My life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again...for American citizens January 20, 2025 is liberation day." pic.twitter.com/iLLC5p6TAL — CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2025

And as Trump said, “From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation. We will stand bravely, we will live proudly. We will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way, because we are Americans, the future is ours and our Golden Age has just begun.”

.@howardlutnick: "Today is the beginning of celebrating the return of common sense and ending the decades of disrespect to the American worker... Today, Donald Trump returns to the White House and prosperity returns to America." pic.twitter.com/bFOxg6VJVn — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 20, 2025

Trump’s Commerce secretary pick, Howard Lutnick, celebrated, “Today is the beginning of celebrating the return of common sense and ending the decades of disrespect to the American worker.” Because “Today, Donald Trump returns to the White House and prosperity returns to America.” Indeed, this is Liberation Day. We are Americans and the future is ours.