Today Is the Marine Corps’ Birthday

November 10, 2024
Carolyn Kaster

From the halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli, the U.S. Marine Corps has earned a reputation as the toughest of fighters — the “devil dogs” as WWI Germans called them. Today is the anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Marine Corps, which is even older than the United States itself!

That’s right, the Marines were founded on Nov. 10, 1775, about eight months before the Declaration of Independence was signed. The Marine Corps of the Revolution was quintessentially American — freedom-loving, tough as nails, racially diverse, and determined to win. Ever since then, the Marines have continued to build on their reputation until their fame has reached around the globe.

Navy Times reported that Marine veteran Patrick Dailey is on a mission to rebuild a replica of the famed birthplace of the Marines, Tun Tavern, before the Corps’ 250th birthday. The original Philadelphia tavern is long gone, but what happened there would shape American and world history:

Capt. Samuel Nicholas started the Marines at Tun Tavern on Nov. 10, 1775 when he signed up the first volunteers who began a legacy that would later include Iwo Jima, Chosin, Hue and Fallujah, along with nicknames such as “Devil Dog” and “Leatherneck.”

On this anniversary of the Marines’ birthday, I’d like to share a few quotes from or about Marines.

“Semper Fidelis (always faithful).” —USMC motto

“Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But, the Marines don't have that problem.” —Ronald Reagan

“All right, [the enemy is] on our left, they're on our right, they're in front of us, they're behind us ... they can't get away this time.” —Lt. Gen. “Chesty” Puller, USMC

“You cannot exaggerate about the Marines. They are convinced to the point of arrogance, that they are the most ferocious fighters on earth- and the amusing thing about it is that they are.” —Marine chaplain Fr. Kevin Keaney

“Retreat, Hell! We just got here!” —Belleau Wood Marines

“I never saw a Marine who was beaten.” —Navy Flight Nurse Norma Crotty, Iwo Jima

“The deadliest weapon in the world is a Marine and his rifle.” —Army Gen. John Pershing

“Come on, you sons of b*tches—do you want to live forever?" —Gunnery Sergeant Daniel Daly, USMC

“Don't forget that you're First Marines! Not all the Communists in hell can overrun you!” —Lt. Gen. “Chesty” Puller, USMC

“The Marines … will never disappoint the most sanguine expectations of their country — never!" —Capt C. W. Morgan, Navy

“Uncommon valor was a common virtue.” —Adm. Chester Nimitz, about Marines on Iwo Jima

“Pain is weakness leaving the body.” —Chesty Puller

“The bended knee is not a tradition of our Corps." —General Alexander A. Vandergrift, USMC

“Freedom is not free, but the U.S. Marine Corps will pay most of your share.” —Ned Dolan, USMC

Both those Marines who died (including my great-uncle Bruce Webb) and those who survived played a vital role in founding, preserving, and expanding American freedom. Thank you to all who served in the Marine Corps!

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

