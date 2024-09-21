Ivy League Idiocy: Barnard Offers ‘Queer Caribbean Critique’ Course

Reason number 2,110 not to send your kid to an Ivy League university: Barnard College is offering a “Queer Caribbean Critique” course on how “colonialism” and “imperialism” supposedly affected joyous native homosexuality.

After the pro-Hamas riots on many college campi over the last year, it should be fairly obvious that what some conservatives have warned for a long time is true: Ivy League education is no longer valuable or useful. Woke radicals who hate America, love jihadis, and celebrate sexual perversion have taken over our educational institutions. For example, there’s a Fall 2024 course right now at Barnard College, which claims to explain how Euro-colonialism oppressed homosexual lovers in the Caribbean.

It is important to note that Barnard, a private women’s college in New York, is affiliated with Columbia University, which made headlines for its extremely radical pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, anti-Jewish protests and riots. Indeed, Barnard and Columbia students launched the 2024-2025 school year by rowdily forming an antisemitic mob. Maybe it’s time to ditch the LGBTQ propaganda classes in favor of real history classes — starting with the history of the ancient Jewish nation of Israel.

Barnard’s “AFRS BC3021” or “Queer Caribbean Critique” course, worth “4.00 points,” will apparently lead students down a magical path of glorifying homosexual licentiousness and hating Europeans. Below is the jargon-laced description of this course:

This seminar analyzes the different critical approaches to studying same-sex desire in the Caribbean region. The region’s long history of indigenous genocide, colonialism, imperialism, and neo-liberalism, have made questions about “indigenous” and properly “local” forms of sexuality more complicated than in many other regions. In response, critics have worked to recover and account for local forms of same-sex sexuality and articulated their differences in critical and theoretical terms outside the language of “coming out” and LGBT identity politics. On the other hand, critics have emphasized how outside forces of colonialism, imperialism, and the globalization of LGBT politics have impacted and reshaped Caribbean same-sex desires and subjectivities. This course studies these various critical tendencies in the different contexts of the Anglophone, Francophone, Hispanophone, and Dutch Caribbean

For the low, low tuition price of $67,602 a year or $33,801 a semester (plus fees), you too could take this enlightening course! Or you could save yourself the money and learn a useful skill instead.

You will be unsurprised to learn that Barnard has a “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” office that offers “identity-based resources” on campus. The top advertised event was apparently a dramatic performance in June titled “The Survival @ the Criminal Queerness Festival.” If you have a strong stomach, read the description:

Achan, feeling pressure from her mother for not yet being married at 27, falls for Oyat after meeting him at a bar. Unbeknownst to Achan, Oyat is hoping she will be a surrogate for him and his boyfriend’s child. When Achan learns the truth from Oyat’s boyfriend, John, she must confront her own traditional upbringing to find love and new notions of family in modern Uganda.

Most Ugandans would take extreme offense at such a story, but why take into account the opinions of Ugandans when writing and performing stories about their culture? They’re not Americans, and they’re a majority Christian nation with anti-homosexuality laws, so clearly their opinions are too stupid and backward to take into account.

Celebrate diversity! Celebrate other cultures! Except when they in any way diverge from the radical views of a handful of woke, American Marxists. The enlightened leftists at Barnard have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into becoming brainwashed, ignorant bigots.