Internet EXPLODES as Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race

Donald Trump was shot, but so is Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign. Conservative social media users are breaking out the champagne and confetti to cheer Dementia Joe out while pointing out he should also be exiting the Oval Office immediately.

Advertisement

“WOW” Libs of TikTok posted in response to Joe Biden’s tweeted announcement of dropping out of the 2024 race. Ian Miles Cheong shared a meme mocking Joe’s inability to remember key facts and asked, “Does Joe even know he dropped out?” Cheong also joked, “Joe Biden dropped out on National Ice Cream Day. Fate loves irony.”

The Babylon Bee, of course, has a typically hilarious take. “Jill Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race,” the satire outlet posted. “‘I cannot in good conscience continue,’ the acting president said as her husband wandered around somewhere backstage … Jill Biden said she would not seek a second term because she was tired of everyone thinking her husband was the real president.” Meanwhile, the Bee’s Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann tweeted, “The party that's obsessed with January 6 has successfully pulled off an insurrection.”

Jack Posobiec celebrated, “Donald Trump just beat a sitting US President.”

Show host Dan Bongino declared on TruthSocial, “That Michigan poll was the last straw.” He added, “Tomorrow’s show is going to be 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” On Twitter/X, The Federalist CEO Sean Davis argued, “Biden didn’t drop out of the race until after the attempts to imprison and assassinate Donald Trump failed. Do you think that is coincidence?”

The Biden campaign is dead like Joe’s brain https://t.co/GIKqbLBq39 — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) July 21, 2024

The National Pulse’s Raheem Kassam agreed with Davis, “REMEMBER: Biden would NOT have dropped out had the assassin he and his party and the media radicalised achieved their common goal. He’s not standing down out of honor. He’s standing down because he came at the King and missed.”

Advertisement

Since Biden admitted to not being fit to run but is still staying in office the rest of his term, many people have pointed out that it’s high time for Old Joe to bow out altogether and join Corn Pop and the media’s credibility in a retirement home. “If you can't run, then you can't serve. Resign,” insisted Virginia GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao on Twitter/X.

In a similar vein, Texas Congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz stated:

This scandal epitomizes everything that is wrong with Washington. President Biden's cognitive decline did not happen overnight. It is obvious that power-hungry D.C. insiders waited until the primary process was over to handpick a replacement in their desperation to stop President Trump. This maneuver raises deeply troubling questions. If President Biden is unfit to stand for an election that is only four months away, how is he fit to remain in office now? Who, exactly, is running the federal government? The American people deserve answers

The obvious choice to replace Joe in the race is his VP Kamala HAHAHAHarris, but some are speculating (since Biden didn’t endorse Kamala in his letter) that the Democrats are still on a quest for a candidate. As Article III Project’s Mike Davis jokingly suggested, “Jimmy Carter is still eligible.” Biden’s account has since posted an endorsement of Kamala as the presidential nominee; however, it is unclear if this means that Kamala will automatically be the Democrat candidate or not.

Filmmaker Mike Cernovich slammed Democrats for denying Biden’s inability to run for so long. “Democrats could have held a competitive primary. Had this occurred, Biden’s long recognized issues would have come to light. Dems instead dismissed all criticism of Biden as a far right wing conspiracy theory,” he stated. MRC’s Dan Schneider commented, “Replace ‘Democrats’ with ‘The Media’ and @Cernovich's post is just as accurate.”

Advertisement

Editor's note: Now is not the time to sit on our laurels. Whoever ends up being the Democrat nominee will be every bit as radical as Joe Biden—or even worse. If Democrats win in November, we'll be looking at record inflation, a national debt the size of a mushroom cloud, wide-open borders, more violence nationwide, and increased radicalization of K-12 and higher education. YOU can make a difference by becoming a VIP member. With your help, we can expose the Left and get the word out to as many Americans as possible. Sign up here and use the promo code MAGA24 for 60% off (limited-time offer).