‘Shameful’: Reps. Bash Biden Fighting Troops’ Raise While Funding Ukraine

The Biden administration is refusing support for a pay raise to junior enlisted U.S. military, even while continuing to pour American taxpayers’ money into Ukraine. You can always count on Democrats to put America Last.

Illegal aliens, Ukrainian oligarchs, and LGBTQ radicals are among those who benefit financially from the American taxpayer thanks to the Biden administration, but apparently, the men and women who put everything on the line to protect us are not a priority. Republican representatives slammed the Biden administration for verbally opposing a proposed pay raise for enlisted troops. It’s particularly ironic that this new Biden failure happened just after Jill Biden spent $345,000+ of taxpayer money on flights back and forth to the U.S. to attend Hunter Biden’s trial.

On X, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) linked to a Daily Caller piece titled, “Biden Admin Shoots Down $24 Billion Pay Raise For Enlisted Troops — After Spending Seven Times More On Ukraine.” The $24 billion would be spread across five years.

Owens commented, “REMINDER: Everything is more expensive because of the radical spending policies of this administration, yet Biden is fighting against a 19.5% pay raise for our service members … @HouseGOP will always stand with our men and women in uniform.”

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) spoke to The Daily Caller about how the Biden administration’s opposition to the pay raise illustrates the need for a new president.

“Biden is in trouble politically, and he opposes traditional American values, including the core principles that were once embraced by the United States military,” Higgins told the outlet. “We desperately need a change in our executive leadership.”

From the utterly disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal and COVID-19 vaccine mandates onward, Biden has consistently disrespected and de-prioritized our troops. The Daily Caller added that a study had found junior troops’ pay level under Biden hadn't remained competitive with the civilian market, causing military members to turn to welfare programs.

Also speaking to The Daily Caller, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) labeled the Biden administration’s behavior “despicable,” while House Armed Service Committee chair Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) called it “offensive and wrong.” Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.) said, “If there is one thing the Biden Administration has been consistent on since day one it’s putting the American people last.” He added, “From leaving our border wide open to terrorists to now opposing a much deserved and needed pay raise for our troops—the White House has made it clear that its priorities lie with protecting Ukraine’s borders and funding Ukraine’s military, not our own.”

On X, Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) posted an image of Joe with the caption, “Biden Vs. Troops,” insisting, “We need to start giving our heroes the support and leadership they deserve.”

Donald Trump honors our troops, but Joe Biden and his handlers have repeatedly shown how little they regard the brave military men who sacrifice to protect this nation. Higgins is right to highlight the necessity for a change in executive leadership.