Doctors’ Declaration Demands Stop to ‘Trans Treatments’ for Kids

A group of medical and health professionals are denouncing “the harmful approach” so much of the healthcare industry now takes to children confused about their biological sex. Damaging young people mentally and physically to help them pretend to be transgender is not evidence-based and should be rejected as a treatment method.

The Doctors Protecting Children Declaration, released this week by the American College of Pediatricians, presents a strong and well-researched argument against transgender so-called “treatments” for kids and teens. Both individuals and organizations signed onto the declaration, which has signers from more than 40 countries. Our children must not be sacrificed to LGBTQ ideology in defiance of medical and scientific reality.

The group argues that, “given the recent research and the revelations of the harmful approach advocated by WPATH [World Professional Association for Transgender Health] and its followers in the United States, we, the undersigned, call upon the medical professional organizations of the United States … to follow the science and their European professional colleagues and immediately stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex.”

There are much more helpful alternatives to treat gender dysphoria, alternatives that provide hope of long-term cures instead of a temporary masking of the problem. “Instead, these organizations should recommend comprehensive evaluations and therapies aimed at identifying and addressing underlying psychological co-morbidities and neurodiversity that often predispose to and accompany gender dysphoria.” The declaration also urges “physicians who are members of these professional organizations to contact their leadership and urge them to adhere to the evidence-based research now available.”

The medical professionals affirm the reality of biological sex, founded unalterably in a person’s genes from the moment of fertilization. The differences presented by the two biological sexes must be recognized for “good medicine,” the declaration affirms. Meanwhile, gender ideology “does not accommodate the reality of these innate sex differences,” and therefore leads to a false understanding of sex. “Medical decision making should not be based upon an individual’s thoughts and feelings,” but rather on the biological reality, the declaration adds.

Furthermore, the doctors highlight a key point: that most children with gender dysphoria naturally grow out of it. For instance, 2021 research showed 87.8% of dysphoric boys naturally desist from discomfort with their biological sex. “Responsible informed consent is not possible” for youth considering the lack of long-term studies on the effects of transgender “treatments” and the lack of full brain development in children. Not only that, the WPATH standards used as the basis for transgender “care” are “demonstrably flawed,” according to the declaration.

The declaration cited research to support its claims, including evidence against cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers, which can present “serious long-term risks.” They can alter bones, hearts, and cognitive development, among other issues. Hence European countries have moved to restrict transgender “treatments” for minors. The declaration, in fact, provided extensive citations and explanations to back up the arguments against transgender “care” for youth.

The signatories included not only physicians but also other medical professionals, including psychotherapists, nurses, and behavioral health clinicians. Besides these, scientists, researchers, health professionals, and public health and policy professionals also joined in the declaration. All of the medical and health professionals expressed their worry over the potential mental and physical effects of LGBTQ “treatments” provided to young Americans with gender dysphoria.