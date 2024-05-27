Gold Star Dad Wants Answers from Biden This Memorial Day

A father who lost his military son in the attack on Kabul airport during the Biden administration’s utterly catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal wants Biden and his fellow Americans to think of and be grateful to our fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

Darin Hoover Sr., Gold Star father of Kabul airport attack victim Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover Jr., told Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” per a transcript by Breitbart, that he has had no answers, no explanations, no apologies from Joe Biden. Indeed, Biden would no doubt want everyone to develop dementia like him when it comes to the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. This Memorial Day weekend, while other families picnic and relax, Darin Hoover Sr. will be mourning his late son.

“I know it’s a three-day weekend and everybody’s going to be out, kind of the first weekend of summer, but I just ask that people take a minute, stop and think about what all these men and women heroes who have sacrificed their lives for our freedoms and remember and thank them for it in their own way,” Hoover said.

The grieving father also highlighted Joe Biden’s total failure. “[W]e haven’t heard a word from him. They have put Afghanistan in the rearview mirror. And none of us have been talked to, none of — they haven’t reached out period. And it’s time to bring this back around and answer those questions.” We must not forget how the Biden administration betrayed the U.S. military and our Afghan allies.

Rightly and understandably, Hoover declared, “We want accountability. We want those answers, and we’re not getting them. On a weekend like this, with the anniversary coming up, too, something needs to be done. They need to step up and do what needs to be done in order to get us those answers, and frankly, the country is owed those answers.”

There were many thousands of military members who fought and bled in Afghanistan — for what? “All of the veterans that are from that 20-year war, all of the ones that we lost in that 20-year war deserve better than what we’ve gotten, and he needs to step away and leave the White House,” Hoover insisted. The brave men and women of our armed forces were totally and shamefully betrayed by the Biden administration. And, of course, it has also never been clear how many tens of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies were left behind in Afghanistan, stranded to be captured and/or killed by the Taliban.

In 2021, a suicide bomber killed 13 American service members, including Staff Sgt. Hoover, and around 170 Afghan civilians. Biden and his administration would not take responsibility for what an utter failure the Afghanistan withdrawal was, and Biden was even caught callously and repeatedly checking his watch during the ceremony honoring the Kabul victims. At the time, Mark Schmitz, father of Kabul victim Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, called Biden’s behavior “the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever seen.”

But that’s Joe Biden. He can bewail a drugged out criminal like George Floyd, meeting with Floyd’s family, but he despises the brave men and women who died to protect our nation. Biden is a complete disgrace as America's commander-in-chief.