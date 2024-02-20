Thieves Steal $50K Worth of Merch From NYC Gucci After Parent Company Donated to Defund Police Group

A New York City Gucci store was recently robbed of a whopping $50,000 in merchandise. It is ironic that Gucci‘s parent company previously donated to a radical organization aimed at defunding police and reducing criminal incarceration.

Advertisement

Libs of TikTok shared a video of the masked New York criminals robbing a Gucci store of expensive merchandise at gunpoint, noting the irony. You see, Gucci is one of multiple fashion brands owned by luxury group Kering. And back during the Summer of Love and Mostly Peaceful Protesting, Kering donated to Campaign Zero, a radical group that specifically aims to defund police.

Back on June 1, 2020, Kering proudly announced its woke donations in the post, “Kering and its brands stand in solidarity against racism.” Gucci was the first brand listed, as Kering pontificated that “words alone are not enough and [we] want to contribute to organizations focused on combating systemic racism and ending police violence towards the Black community in the United States.” To that end, Kering explained:

Today, on behalf of all its brands, Kering is making a donation to: • The NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), which fights to eliminate race-based discrimination in the United States. • Campaign Zero, an organization that aims to reduce police violence in the United States.

Kering promised to “develop initiatives and internal programs” to promote similar woke goals. Campaign Zero, the beneficiary of Kering’s generosity, is committed to defunding and reducing policing. That, of course, benefits thieves like those caught on camera in the Gucci store.

Advertisement

The prominent message on Campaign Zero’s website is, “We can live in a world beyond policing.” Its work includes “Shrink the Reliance and Power of the Police” and “End Mass Incarceration.” The latter explicitly includes the aims of “decarceration” and “dismantling our criminal legal system.” In other words, these people are part of the leftist revolution that releases violent criminals onto the streets over and over again, even while police forces struggle with insufficient manpower and/or funds.

Ironically, Campaign Zero claimed a “historic drop” in crime in 2021, a claim still available on the group’s website. It seems that was premature as by March 2023, crime in multiple categories was up 47.5% since 2019. Major crimes were still on the rise in September, even as police response times slowed.

It seems that Gucci got what it wanted — fewer police, more criminals roaming free, and utter lawlessness in a Democrat-run city.